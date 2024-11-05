ADVERTISEMENT

JMM seeks President's intervention after Soren's chopper take-off delay in view of PM's security

Updated - November 05, 2024 11:56 am IST - Ranchi

The JMM wrote to President Murmu, saying that a no-fly zone had been imposed due to PM Modi's visit to Garhwa and Chaibasa

PTI

File picture of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supporters gather as Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren onboard a helicopter leaves after addressing a rally | Photo Credit: ANI

The ruling JMM in Jharkhand has sought President Droupadi Murmu's intervention to ensure a level-playing field for star campaigners in the upcoming assembly polls, alleging that Chief Minister Hemant Soren's helicopter was not allowed to take off for one-and-a-half hours in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the State on November 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JMM shot off a letter to Ms. Murmu, saying that a no-fly zone had been imposed due to PM Modi's visit to Garhwa and Chaibasa on Monday.

"Our star campaigner Hemant Soren was scheduled to address an election meeting at 2.25 pm at Bazar Tand in Simdega after holding a meeting at Gudri in West Singhbhum at 1.45 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to be in Chaibasa at 2.40 pm to address an election rally. The distance between Gudri and Chaibasa is 80 km while it is 90 km to Simdega. The EC had given its approval to Soren's visit. But the CM's helicopter was grounded for one-and-a-half hours, citing the security protocol of the prime minister," JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said in the letter sent to the President on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stating that the EC is a constitutional and autonomous institution, Mr. Bhattacharya said that the poll body had said that no flying zone would be declared for 15 minutes in a 50 km radius for security reasons.

However, he claimed that Mr. Soren's helicopter was not allowed for one-and-a-half hours.

"Our CM comes from a tribal community and reached this position after a great struggle. You also belong to the tribal community and reached the highest office in the country after a long struggle," the letter said, requesting the President to ensure that all star campaigners, including tribal public representatives, get equal constitutional protection and respect.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US