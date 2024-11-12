ADVERTISEMENT

JMM releases manifesto, promises 33% job quota for women

Published - November 12, 2024 03:10 am IST - RANCHI

The manifesto, unveiled by party supremo Shibu Soren, focuses on nine areas, including agriculture, education and the rights of residents

PTI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren shows the party’s manifesto for Assembly election, in Ranchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday (November 12, 2024) released its manifesto for Assembly elections promising 33% of reservation to women in State government jobs.

The document's release coincided with the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polling to the Jharkhand Assembly.

The document's release coincided with the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polling to the Jharkhand Assembly.

“Our manifesto promises 33% reservation to women in all State government jobs. It focuses on nine points,” party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said.

The manifesto also assured people to provide loans of up to ₹5 crore to MSME entrepreneurs under the Credit Guarantee Scheme.

It promised to waive loans of small and medium-level traders besides setting up sports centres of excellence in all divisions and a sports university in the State.

Promising to ensure agricultural loans at zero per cent interest rate, the JMM also assured people to provide support from the State fund to increase the minimum wage for MGNREGA workers to ₹350 per day.

The manifesto promised to set up 500 CM Schools of Excellence at the block level and 4,500 model schools at the panchayat level, besides setting up 100 nursing colleges.

Polling will be held in 43 seats, out of the total 81, in the first phase on November 13. The second and last phase of polling will be held on November 20. The results will be out on November 23.

