JMM-led alliance patronising infiltrators in Jharkhand for votes: J.P. Nadda

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday (September 23, 2024) lashed out at the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance in Jharkhand, accusing it of “patronising” infiltrators in the state for votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nadda, who launched the BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ here, also alleged that infiltrators were grabbing land and expanding their base in the state, reducing the tribal population.

“Tribal population has declined in the state... it has reduced to 28% from 44% earlier. Infiltrators and Rohingyas are grabbing land here and marrying tribals, while the JMM is patronising them for votes,” he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also attacked the Congress, dubbing the party as “most corrupt”, which “encourages” separatists and anti-national forces.

“The BJP is the only party committed to the welfare of tribals and Jharkhand. The RJD-JMM-Congress coalition betrayed them in the state,” said Mr. Nadda.

He also blamed the alliance’s “poor governance” for the deaths of aspirants for the recent excise constable recruitment exam in Jharkhand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.