JMM-led alliance patronising infiltrators in Jharkhand for votes: J.P. Nadda

The BJP leader also attacked the Congress, calling them the “most corrupt, encouraging separatists and anti-national forces”

Published - September 23, 2024 05:50 pm IST - Khunti, Jharkhand

PTI
File photo of J.P. Nadda

File photo of J.P. Nadda | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday (September 23, 2024) lashed out at the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance in Jharkhand, accusing it of “patronising” infiltrators in the state for votes.

Mr. Nadda, who launched the BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ here, also alleged that infiltrators were grabbing land and expanding their base in the state, reducing the tribal population.

“Tribal population has declined in the state... it has reduced to 28% from 44% earlier. Infiltrators and Rohingyas are grabbing land here and marrying tribals, while the JMM is patronising them for votes,” he asserted.

JMM, RJD, Congress aid infiltration; BJP will throw Bangladeshis, Rohingya out: Amit Shah

He also attacked the Congress, dubbing the party as “most corrupt”, which “encourages” separatists and anti-national forces.

“The BJP is the only party committed to the welfare of tribals and Jharkhand. The RJD-JMM-Congress coalition betrayed them in the state,” said Mr. Nadda.

He also blamed the alliance’s “poor governance” for the deaths of aspirants for the recent excise constable recruitment exam in Jharkhand.

Published - September 23, 2024 05:50 pm IST

