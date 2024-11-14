JMM-led alliance encouraged ‘love jihad’, ‘land-jihad’ in Jharkhand: Anurag Thakur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur on Thursday (November 14, 2024) accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led (JMM) alliance of encouraging "love jihad" and "land jihad" in Jharkhand in the past five years. He also alleged that the demography of the State is changing now.

Speaking to media persons at the BJP office in Ranchi, Mr. Thakur alleged that instead of people's welfare, "jihad" welfare was being carried out in the State.

"The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has given love jihad and land jihad to Jharkhand in past five years. Instead of people's welfare, the government carried out jihad welfare", Mr. Thakur, a former Union Minister alleged.

He alleged that the promises made to the people five years back by the government were not fulfilled and people of the State were feeling cheated. "The government indulged in loot of Jal, Jamin and Jungle (water, land and forest). The poor people's ration, land, mines and mineral resources were looted here", he said.

Mr. Thakur claimed that the people of the State have decided to vote against the loot and give a befitting reply to the alliance government in Ranchi. He claimed that the Hemant Soren-led government had promised to provide five lakh jobs to youth five years back.

"The youths were not given jobs but they (JMM-led alliance) played with their future. Examination papers were leaked. The government also promised to give unemployment allowance but it was also not fulfilled", he alleged.

