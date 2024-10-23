JMM fields Rajya Sabha member Mahua Maji from BJP stronghold Ranchi

On Wednesday, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released its second list for the Jharkhand Assembly election, naming only one candidate, Mahua Maji, for the Ranchi constituency.

Ms. Maji, a Rajya Sabha member, will contest against the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA C. P. Singh. The Ranchi seat is considered a BJP stronghold that Mr. Singh has won six times. In the last Assembly election, Ms. Majhi gave him a tough fight though Mr. Singh prevailed by a margin of more than 5,000 votes.

Late on Tuesday, the JMM released its first list of 35 candidates in which Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren have retained the Barhait and Gandey Assembly seats respectively. The Chief Minister’s younger brother Basant Soren has been fielded from the Dumka seat again.

The BJP is still searching for a strong candidate for Barhait to take on Mr. Soren. The JMM has not yet announced a candidate against former Chief Minister Champai Soren in the Saraikela Assembly constituency.

The JMM has dropped sitting MLA Dinesh William Marandi from Littipara and has fielded Hemlal Murmu. The list named Dhananjay Soren as its candidate against the BJP’s Lobin Hembram from the Borio Assembly seat.

There could be a ‘friendly fight’ in the Dhanwar seat between the JMM and its INDIA bloc ally the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist). The Left party has fielded Rajkumar Yadav from this seat and JMM has named its former MLA Nizamuddin Ansari as a contender.

Reacting to the JMM’s ticket distribution, Assam Chief Minister and co-in-charge of the BJP’s Jharkhand election, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday said the list “clearly reflected dynasty politics”. Referring to some BJP leaders joining the JMM, he said, “If needed, the BJP could supply additional candidates to the JMM.”

Mr. Sarma campaigned in the Hussainabad Assembly constituency for party candidate Kamlesh Singh and attacked the JMM by referring to Mr. Soren’s promise of “5 lakh jobs for the youth”.

In Chatra, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav campaigned for party candidate Rashmi Prakash and blamed the BJP for “ruining the State”.

Polling for the 81-member Assembly in the State will be held on November 13 and November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

