GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JMM fields Rajya Sabha member Mahua Maji from BJP stronghold Ranchi

Ms. Maji, a Rajya Sabha member, will contest against the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA C. P. Singh.

Updated - October 23, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Manjhi will contest against BJP MLA C.P. Singh

Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Manjhi will contest against BJP MLA C.P. Singh | Photo Credit: via @mahuamajilive/X

On Wednesday, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released its second list for the Jharkhand Assembly election, naming only one candidate, Mahua Maji, for the Ranchi constituency.

Ms. Maji, a Rajya Sabha member, will contest against the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA C. P. Singh. The Ranchi seat is considered a BJP stronghold that Mr. Singh has won six times. In the last Assembly election, Ms. Majhi gave him a tough fight though Mr. Singh prevailed by a margin of more than 5,000 votes.

Late on Tuesday, the JMM released its first list of 35 candidates in which Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren have retained the Barhait and Gandey Assembly seats respectively. The Chief Minister’s younger brother Basant Soren has been fielded from the Dumka seat again.

Jharkhand Assembly polls: After Lalu dials Soren, JMM and RJD agree to fight under INDIA 

The BJP is still searching for a strong candidate for Barhait to take on Mr. Soren. The JMM has not yet announced a candidate against former Chief Minister Champai Soren in the Saraikela Assembly constituency.

The JMM has dropped sitting MLA Dinesh William Marandi from Littipara and has fielded Hemlal Murmu. The list named Dhananjay Soren as its candidate against the BJP’s Lobin Hembram from the Borio Assembly seat.

There could be a ‘friendly fight’ in the Dhanwar seat between the JMM and its INDIA bloc ally the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist). The Left party has fielded Rajkumar Yadav from this seat and JMM has named its former MLA Nizamuddin Ansari as a contender.

Reacting to the JMM’s ticket distribution, Assam Chief Minister and co-in-charge of the BJP’s Jharkhand election, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday said the list “clearly reflected dynasty politics”. Referring to some BJP leaders joining the JMM, he said, “If needed, the BJP could supply additional candidates to the JMM.”

Congress names 21 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly polls

Mr. Sarma campaigned in the Hussainabad Assembly constituency for party candidate Kamlesh Singh and attacked the JMM by referring to Mr. Soren’s promise of “5 lakh jobs for the youth”.

In Chatra, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav campaigned for party candidate Rashmi Prakash and blamed the BJP for “ruining the State”.

Polling for the 81-member Assembly in the State will be held on November 13 and November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

Published - October 23, 2024 09:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / election / political candidates / political parties / Jharkhand Mukti Morcha / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.