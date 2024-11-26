 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Jharkhand’s Assembly elections: Analysis and the methodology
Premium

Published - November 26, 2024 12:45 am IST

Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar,Sandeep Shastri

The findings are from the Jharkhand Assembly Election Study 2024 that was conducted by the Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Delhi, between November 12-19, 2024. A total of 3,035 respondents were interviewed across 30 Assembly Constituencies and 150 polling stations of Jharkhand.

Using multi-stage random sampling, this procedure ensured that the selected sample was fully representative of the cross-section of voters. The constituencies where the survey was conducted were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method (adjusting the probability of choosing a particular constituency according to the size of its electorate). Thereafter, five polling stations were selected in each of the sampled constituencies using the systematic random sampling method. Finally, 40 respondents were selected at random using the systematic random sampling method from the electoral rolls of the sampled polling stations. Of these 40, we set a target of 20 interviews per polling station.

Once we identified our sample, trained field investigators conducted face-to-face interviews using a pre-designed mobile App. The questionnaire was translated into Hindi. Though the sample is relatively small, the total number of voters interviewed represent the social reality of the voters in Jharkhand, i.e., the sample is truly representative with regard to the social composition of the State. Weights were applied to make corrections for under-representation of any social groups. Weights were also applied based on the actual result.

The study was directed by Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar and Sandeep Shastri.

