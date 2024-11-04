Jharkhand polls: JMM-led coalition is an alliance of ‘infiltrators’, says PM Modi in Garhwa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first poll meeting at Garhwa in Jharkhand on Monday (November 4, 2024), slammed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government over corruption and non-performance while, listing achievements and welfare steps taken by NDA government for the welfare of people of Jharkhand.

Mr. Modi accused the Hemant Soren-led INDIA bloc of being engaged in politics of appeasement and favouring nepotism. He claimed that the people of Jharkhand are eager to uproot the INDIA bloc government and make the lotus bloom.

“They are snatching your bread; they are snatching your daughter and they are taking over your land as well. If this evil policy of JMM-Congress-RJD continues, then the population of tribal society in Jharkhand will shrink. This is a big threat to both the tribal society and the security of the country; hence this infiltrator alliance has to be uprooted with your one vote,” Mr. Modi said while addressing the rally at Srikrishna Gaushala ground in Chenta village of Garhwa block.

PM Modi strongly cornered the government on the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration saying when this matter was raised in the High Court, they did not accept the fact of infiltration which shows that there has been infiltration in the government system itself.

He further alleged that JMM-Congress-RJD have taken the policy of appeasement to its extreme.

“These three parties are eager to break the social fabric, all three parties are supporters of infiltrators. To get the votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators, they are settling these infiltrators all over Jharkhand,” Mr. Modi said.

He called the INDIA bloc as “Ghuspaithiya Bandhan” (infiltrators’ alliance) and “Mafia Ka Ghulam” (mafia’s slave) for allegedly supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Garhwa falls under Palamu division which is spread over three districts Latehar, Palamu and Garhwa. The Palamu division has nine assembly constituencies. In the 2019 Assembly election, out of 9, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won five seats whereas JMM had won 2 seats and one seat went to the kitty of Congress, one seat was won by NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

Attacking the State government over corruption, Mr. Modi said, “Corruption hollows out the country like termites. Corruption makes the poor, Dalits, backward and tribal people the most unhappy and ruins them. Jharkhand has seen in the last 5 years how the JMM-Congress-RJD government has done corruption. Be it the Chief Minister, Minister, MLA, MP, there is no one left who is not facing serious allegations of corruption.”

He lashed out at INDIA bloc of supporting nepotism saying that Jharkhand has another big enemy and that is -nepotism.

“JMM-Congress-RJD, all these three parties are extremely nepotistic. These people want the key to power to remain with their family only. What did these people do to Champai Soren ji? These people left no stone unturned in insulting a tribal son. For those nothing is bigger than their family, how will they care for you people. Such selfish parties have to be taught a good lesson,” Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Modi alleged that the JMM-led government has made it their business to spread rumours and urged people not to get fooled by their words. Attacking JMM, he said that they spread rumours about PM Kisan Nidhi. He asserted that he has sent ₹600 crore to the accounts of farmers of Garhwa alone.

He also targeted Congress and said that they have destroyed Himachal Pradesh and appealed not to get fooled by their announcements. He further claimed that after the formation of the BJP government in the State, about 3 lakh government posts will be filled in a transparent manner. He stressed that JMM, Congress and RJD have betrayed the youth of Jharkhand.

PM Modi appealed to the people present in the meeting that those who live in slums will get a permanent house after the BJP government comes to power. Listing out the achievements of BJP, Mr. Modi said that the people of Haryana are celebrating because BJP has given jobs to 25 thousand people after coming to power.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh before the arrival of Mr. Modi in Jharkhand asked him three questions which includes where is the Korba-Lohardaga and Chatra-Gaya railway lines, where are the engineering colleges that PM Modi had promised in 2014 and What happened to the Medical College in Koderma? He posted the message on social media platform ‘X’.

After Garhwa, PM will address another meeting in Chaibasa in Singhbhum Kolhan division.

