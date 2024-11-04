Jharkhand polls: JMM-led coalition is an alliance of ‘infiltrators’, says PM Modi in Garhwa

In his first poll meeting at Garhwa in Jharkhand on Monday (November 4, 2024), Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed JMM-Congress-RJD government over corruption and non-performance while, listing achievements and welfare steps taken by NDA government for the welfare of people of Jharkhand.

He alleged that the JMM-led coalition is an alliance of “infiltrators” and have put ‘Mati, Beti, Roti’ under threat: PM Modi in Garhwa. The Prime Minister further reiterated that only the BJP can provide “Suvidha, Suraksha, Sthirta, Samriddhi”.

“Centre is making efforts to boost infra in Jharkhand at a time when JMM-led coalition is trying to scuttle development. It is time for a double engine government in Jharkhand,” said PM Modi in Garhwa.

Scams by coalition leaders in Jharkhand have become an industry and corruption has devoured Jharkhand like termites, the Prime Minister said.

भ्रष्टाचार दीमक की तरह देश को खोखला करता है। भ्रष्टाचार, गरीब, दलित, पिछड़े, आदिवासी को सबसे ज्यादा दुखी करता है, बर्बाद कर देता है।



झारखंड ने तो बीते 5 सालों में देखा है कि कैसे JMM-कांग्रेस-RJD सरकार ने भ्रष्टाचार किया है। मुख्यमंत्री हो, मंत्री हो, विधायक हो, सांसद हो...… pic.twitter.com/fdMZQ1IyUS — BJP JHARKHAND (@BJP4Jharkhand) November 4, 2024

“Appeasement politics has reached its pinnacle in Jharkhand where the JMM-led coalition is busy supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators. If this continues, tribal population in Jharkhand will shrink. This is a threat to tribal society and the country. This coalition has become a ‘Gushpaithiya Bandhan’ and a ‘Mafia ka Gulam’”, PM Modi said addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Garhwa.

This is the first visit of the PM to Jharkhand post announcement of Assembly elections here which are scheduled on November 13 and November 20 with counting of votes on November 23.

“JMM, Congress, RJD are using Bangladeshi infiltrators for ‘vote bank politics’, facilitating them to settle in Jharkhand which is a threat to social structure, making the situation serious in Jharkhand,” PM Modi said.

“If Sarastwati Vandana is prevented in schools, you can understand the level of threat. There is curfew during festivals...Durga Puja and all major festivals are being impacted,” he said.

Thousands of crores sent by Centre for various schemes are being devoured by JMM-led coalition’s corrupt leaders in Jharkhand, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)