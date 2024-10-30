Jharkhand polls: Himanta bats for inclusion of Ho language in 8th Schedule of Constitution

Ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) stressed on the inclusion of ‘Ho’ language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Mr. Sarma said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would make every effort to include the Ho language in the Eighth Schedule.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are already in a tug of war over the issue. Last month, Mr. Sarma along with other delegates of Ho language, had met Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi over the issue.

Same day, the JMM hit back at the BJP, by sharing a four-year-old letter of Chief Minister Hemant Soren to Mr. Shah on social media platform X, in which he had demanded the same.

Speaking to the media in Chaibasa, Mr. Sarma said, “We will definitely include Ho language and talks have already taken place. We will mention this point in our manifesto as well. When the BJP government is formed in Jharkhand, the NDA will make every effort to include Ho language in the Eighth Schedule.”

Sarna code

Ho tribe people living in the Kolhan region, who are roughly around 25 lakh in numbers, mostly speak the Ho language. Earlier, the JMM has alleged that it has been more than four years since a letter was written to the Central government by Mr. Soren for inclusion of Ho language but nothing has happened. The JMM said the BJP-led Central government was lax on the demand for Sarna tribal religion code.

Mr. Sarma too spoke on the Sarna tribal religion code accusing the Congress government of withdrawing it.

“It was the Congress government which withdrew the Sarna religion code. Congress is the villain one should always remember. The Union Minister already had a meeting with the Prathana Sabha and we are holding talks on this issue. In the BJP’s period no census has been conducted so one should wait until the census,” Mr. Sarma said.

Last month Mr. Soren had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking recognition of Sarna religious code for tribals. A large population of Jharkhand follows Sarna religion in which water, forest, land and nature are worshipped.

Modi’s visit

Mr. Sarma was in Chaibasa to review arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on November 4 and also to meet BJP workers who have raised objections against a few candidates in West Singhbhum district, including the Chaibasa seat.

Mr. Sarma claimed that the BJP was in a strong position in Jharkhand.

“Our team is in a strong position. Few BJP leaders who had planned to contest against our candidate will withdraw their nomination, including Mangal Singh Gilua.

Mr. Gilua, member of the BJP’s Scheduled Tribe Cell, had filed nomination from Jaganathpur as an independent against BJP candidate Geeta Koda, wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda.