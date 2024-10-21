Jharkhand polls being held before time as part of BJP’s 'conspiracy': JMM leader Kalpana Soren

Giridih

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Kalpana Soren on Monday (October 21, 2024) alleged that the assembly elections in the state are being held ahead of schedule as part of a well-planned "conspiracy" by the BJP.

Kalpana, the wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, raised concerns about the poll timings in both urban and rural areas, as well as the reduction of phases from five to two.

Speaking at an election rally in Giridih, she claimed that the BJP is strengthening its influence over election agencies.

"The assembly election is being conducted ahead of schedule. While Maharashtra is holding it on time, Jharkhand has been included unexpectedly. Interestingly, polls that traditionally occurred in five phases are now being held in just two, all under a BJP conspiracy," she alleged.

Reducing polling hours in rural areas

Kalpana also criticised the decision to reduce polling hours in rural areas by one hour compared to urban areas, asserting that this change would hinder rural voters—particularly the poor, labourers, farmers, and women, who generally support Hemant Soren.

"Polling hours in rural areas have been cut by an hour. Many rural voters face challenges in reaching voting centres. This is an attempt to disenfranchise the poor, farmers, labourers, and women who stand with Hemant Soren," she added.

Polling in Jharkhand is scheduled for November 13 and November 20, with votes set to be counted on November 23. An election official said polling hours would be from 7 am to 5 pm, with reductions at certain booths implemented for security reasons.

Further attacking the BJP, she accused the party of attempting to imprison Hemant Soren during his tenure as chief minister.

"While they may not have succeeded in jailing Soren, they have attacked the self-esteem of our state. The people of Jharkhand are ready to give the BJP a fitting reply in the 2024 assembly polls," she added.

