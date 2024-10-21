GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jharkhand polls being held before time as part of BJP’s 'conspiracy': JMM leader Kalpana Soren

Ms. Soren raised concerns about the poll timings in both urban and rural areas, as well as the reduction of phases from five to two

Published - October 21, 2024 04:51 pm IST - Giridih

PTI
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren | Photo Credit: PTI

Giridih

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Kalpana Soren on Monday (October 21, 2024) alleged that the assembly elections in the state are being held ahead of schedule as part of a well-planned "conspiracy" by the BJP.

Kalpana, the wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, raised concerns about the poll timings in both urban and rural areas, as well as the reduction of phases from five to two.

Speaking at an election rally in Giridih, she claimed that the BJP is strengthening its influence over election agencies.

"The assembly election is being conducted ahead of schedule. While Maharashtra is holding it on time, Jharkhand has been included unexpectedly. Interestingly, polls that traditionally occurred in five phases are now being held in just two, all under a BJP conspiracy," she alleged.

Reducing polling hours in rural areas

Kalpana also criticised the decision to reduce polling hours in rural areas by one hour compared to urban areas, asserting that this change would hinder rural voters—particularly the poor, labourers, farmers, and women, who generally support Hemant Soren.

JMM founder’s daughter-in-law Sita Murmu Soren gets place in BJP’s first list

"Polling hours in rural areas have been cut by an hour. Many rural voters face challenges in reaching voting centres. This is an attempt to disenfranchise the poor, farmers, labourers, and women who stand with Hemant Soren," she added.

Polling in Jharkhand is scheduled for November 13 and November 20, with votes set to be counted on November 23. An election official said polling hours would be from 7 am to 5 pm, with reductions at certain booths implemented for security reasons.

Further attacking the BJP, she accused the party of attempting to imprison Hemant Soren during his tenure as chief minister.

"While they may not have succeeded in jailing Soren, they have attacked the self-esteem of our state. The people of Jharkhand are ready to give the BJP a fitting reply in the 2024 assembly polls," she added.

Published - October 21, 2024 04:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.