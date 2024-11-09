Jharkhand poll: Ajoy Kumar, Congress candidate and former IPS officer, centers his campaign on his past performance

The Karnataka born Dr. Ajoy Kumar also known as encounter specialist once served the city of Jamshedpur as its SP starts his day early morning by meeting people and supporters at his residence 45, Nildih Enclave.

Mr. Kumar is the Congress candidate from Jamshedpur East and pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’ Purnima Das Sahu, the daughter-in-law of Raghubar Das, former Chief Minister, currently serving as governor of Odisha.

Jamshedpur East

As the first phase of polling is just 4 days away, Jamshedpur East is one of the 43 assembly constituencies which will vote, Mr.Kumar has intensified his campaign and leaving no stone unturned to ensure that he personally meets maximum people of his constituency.

That’s the reason he is visiting more than 15 to 18 places in a day. He is touching the feet of elderly people with folded hands, hugging people of his age (66) and calling Beta and Beti to the young ones.

“Just give me one chance and it will make this city a better place. You all have seen me, what I did while serving the SP of Jamshedpur,”Mr. Kumar said during his foot-march at Nirmal Nagar locality.

Mr. Kumar has earlier served as Jharkhand Congress President but started his political innings with Babulal Marandi’s party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) which later merged with BJP.

Mr. Kumar had reached the Parliament by contesting the 2011 Lok Sabha elections from Jamshedpur on a JVM ticket. Later he joined the Congress. However in 2014, he lost as Congress candidate in the Modi wave.

The most popular slogan which is echoing in the air of Jamshedpur East is “Jo Kiya Tha Khaki Mein, Ab Karenge Khadi Mein” (What I did in the police uniform, will do in Kurta).

Stronghold of BJP

Jamshedpur East is a stronghold of BJP and Mr. Das won this seat five times until the then incumbent CM was defeated by rebel BJP leader and Independent candidate Saryu Roy who has now been shifted to Jamshedpur West and contesting as Janata Dal- (United) candidate.

Even during Chhath, Mr. Kumar ensured to visit Chhath ghats to seek the blessing of Chhath devotees.

Clad in yellow Kurta, Mr. Kumar made his way in the crowded Chhath ghat of Mahanand Basti. With folded hands he wished everyone on the occasion of Chhath.

Sensing the festive mood, he did not give any political speech on the Ghat, except urging them to remember his good while casting the vote on November 13. He visited over 10 ghats on the third day of Chhat festival.

Star of Tatanagar

Mr. Kumar was Jamshedpur SP from 1994 to 1996 and there is an interesting story behind it. Before the division of Bihar, he was serving City SP Patna, when the graph of crime in Jamshedpur had increased significantly, the then Tata Steel MD JJ Irani requested the then Chief Minister Lalu Prasad to post an upright and capable officer to control crime and criminals in Tatanagar.

On the request of Irani, Lalu sent Mr. Kumar as the SP of Jamshedpur and in a very short time he controlled the crime. He became very popular and the media used to refer to him as an encounter specialist. He became the star of Tatanagar residents by controlling the rampant crime and criminals.

Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Shanti Nagar said, “I still remember those days when he was SP of Tatanagar and the way he controlled the crime. He is a good candidate and very much into the fight.”

Mr. Kumar asserted that he has the vision and road map for the development of Jamshedpur East. More than SUV, he is doing the foot march and Sampark Abhiyan, trying to reach out to those places as well where people seldom visit. To ensure that he utilises every minute of the day, he wakes up at 4 AM and by 5 AM he is into the field. What keeps him energetic is the Starbucks coffee which he was having on a regular interval during the campaign.

Among the promises he is making are better education, better roads, better electricity, solving the problem of drinking water and giving the ownership of land to people through Patta (legal document of land). Mr. Kumar said that BJP has been fooling them for the past 30 years in the name of giving land rights.

“I will take forward all the schemes that are pending in Jamshedpur East and get all the schemes implemented. No one will be left out, Jamshedpur East will now develop,”Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar has recently written a letter to Election Commission of India (ECI) claiming that Mr. Das is helping her daughter-in-law while being on constitutional post and camping in the city for many days.

Asked about why people should vote for him, Mr. Kumar told The Hindu, “I will protect the interest of all sections. I will be accessible. There are a lot of contract labour who cannot afford the fee of private schools, so we need a model government school. I am asking them once because they have seen me as a SP and MP. I have been working for the people for the past 10 years without any political post. It’s my town, I have worked here and I have a home as well.”