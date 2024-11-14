 />
Jharkhand Phase II polls: 28% candidates have criminal cases against them, says ADR

The maximum number of candidates with criminal cases are from BJP at 44%, followed by 42% from Congress

Published - November 14, 2024 07:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Around 28% of candidates in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls have criminal cases against them, an analysis by ADR shows. File   

Around 28% of candidates in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls have criminal cases against them, an analysis by ADR shows. File    | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Around 28% of candidates in fray for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls on November 20 have criminal cases against them, an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) shows.

Among political parties, the maximum number of candidates with criminal cases are from the BJP at 44%, followed by 42% from the Congress.

Also Read: Jharkhand Phase-I Assembly poll records over 65% turnout; Wayanad bypoll 64.72%

The analysis was done based on the self-sworn affidavits of 522 out of 528 candidates, who are contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections phase II. The first phase was held on November 13 and counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Jharkhand gangster with 160 cases plans to run for Assembly elections from jail

Out of 522 candidates analysed, 148 (28%) candidates have declared criminal cases against them while 122 (23%) have declared serious criminal cases against them.

A total of 14 (44%) out of 32 candidates analysed from the BJP, eight (33%) out of 24 candidates analysed from the BSP, five (25%) out of 20 candidates analysed from the JMM, five (42%) out of 12 candidates analysed from the Congress, four (67%) out of six candidates analysed from the AJSU Party and two (100%) out of two candidates analysed from the RJD have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

Twelve candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 12 candidates, one candidate has declared charge related to rape. Three candidates have declared cases related to murder against themselves.

127 crorepatis

Out of the 522 candidates, 127 (24%) are crorepatis (declared worth of more than a crore).

Among the major parties, 23 (72%) out of 32 candidates analysed from the BJP, 18 (90%) out of 20 candidates studied from the JMM, 10 (83%) out of 12 candidates analysed from the Congress, five (83%) out of 6 candidates analysed from the AJSU Party, four (17%) out of 24 candidates analysed from the BSP and two (100%) out of two candidates analysed from the RJD have declared assets valued more than ₹1 crore.

