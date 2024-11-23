Jharkhand results 2024 LIVE updates: NDA, JMM-alliance brace for results as stage set for outcome of ‘battle of ballots’

The counting is set to begin for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly on Saturday (November 23, 2024) as political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide whether the BJP-led NDA or the JMM-led alliance will form the next government in Jharkhand.

The counting of postal ballots will start at 8 a.m., and the trends and results are likely to start trickling in by 9 a.m. Counting centres have been set up in all the 24 district headquarters of the State

Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar released the final figures of the second phase of polling in the Jharkhand Assembly election. The phase saw a voter turnout of 68.95%. Polling in 38 constituencies, comprising 14,218 booths, concluded peacefully on Wednesday (November 20) with a higher turnout than the first phase.

Several exit polls gave a clear edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliances in the Assembly elections in Jharkhand. Axis My India projected a landslide victory for Chief Minister Hemant Soren. It has given 53 seats to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and 25 to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.