Jharkhand results 2024 LIVE updates: NDA, JMM-alliance brace for results as stage set for outcome of ‘battle of ballots’

The elections were held in two phases – November 13 and 20. The first phase covered 43 constituencies out of the total 81 seats, while the second phase saw voting in 38 seats.

Updated - November 23, 2024 06:32 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. File

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The counting is set to begin for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly on Saturday (November 23, 2024) as political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide whether the BJP-led NDA or the JMM-led alliance will form the next government in Jharkhand.

Also Read: Hemant Soren has mortgaged the whole of Jharkhand to the corrupt, says Marandi

The counting of postal ballots will start at 8 a.m., and the trends and results are likely to start trickling in by 9 a.m. Counting centres have been set up in all the 24 district headquarters of the State

Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar released the final figures of the second phase of polling in the Jharkhand Assembly election. The phase saw a voter turnout of 68.95%. Polling in 38 constituencies, comprising 14,218 booths, concluded peacefully on Wednesday (November 20) with a higher turnout than the first phase. 

Several exit polls gave a clear edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliances in the Assembly elections in Jharkhand. Axis My India projected a landslide victory for Chief Minister Hemant Soren. It has given 53 seats to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and 25 to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Follow the live updates here
  • November 23, 2024 06:15
    Jharkhand Assembly Election Voter turnout

    Jharkhand Voter Turnout 2024

    A Flourish data visualization by Graphics Team 2

  • November 23, 2024 06:15
    INDIA bloc will win J’khand polls, perform better than 2019: Mir

    AICC general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir says that he is confident that the ruling alliance will return to power in Jharkhand with better numbers compared to the 2019 elections.

    He says, “We are 100% confident to be back in power in Jharkhand with better numbers and our performance will be better than the 2019 election results”. 

    -PTI

  • November 23, 2024 06:15
    Counting of votes is set to begin at 8 a.m.

    The counting of postal ballots will start at 8 a.m., and the trends and results are likely to start trickling in by 9 a.m.. 

    “Preparations are on for the counting day on November 23. Elaborate counting arrangements have been made at all the counting centres and observers have been appointed for each Assembly constituency separately. Each table will be headed by an ARO to ensure fair counting of postal ballots,” an Election Commission official adds. 

    -PTI

  • November 23, 2024 06:15
    From Barhait to Ranchi, here are eight battleground seats

    Jharkhand Assembly polls | From Barhait to Ranchi, here are eight battleground seats

    Jharkhand Assembly elections: INDIA bloc vs. BJP, key battles in Barhait, Seraikella, Jamtara, Jagannathpur, Jamshedpur East, Gandey, Dumka, Ranchi.

Published - November 23, 2024 06:14 am IST

