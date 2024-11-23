Jharkhand election results 2024: ‘Infiltration’ rhetoric falls flat, BJP-led NDA loses 27 of the 28 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Assembly election results declared on Saturday (November 23, 2024) reveal that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) rhetoric of “Bangladeshi infiltration” in the Santhal Pargana region failed to consolidate Scheduled Tribe voters in its favour, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance losing 27 of the 28 ST-reserved seats it contested across the State.

The BJP itself contested 25 of the 28 seats spread across the Santhal Pargana, Kolhan, South Chotanagpur, and Palamu regions. It won only in Seraikella, where former Chief Minister Champai Soren, who had jumped over from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, emerged victorious with a margin of more than 20,000 votes. However, the BJP lost the Khunti and Torpa seats to the JMM, bringing the NDA’s tally in ST seats down to one from three in 2019.

Located in the northeastern part of the State, many of the Santhal Pargana region’s seats border West Bengal. The INDIA bloc also secured about 52% of the votes in the region — its highest vote share across all regions in this election — marking an increase of over 12 percentage points compared with 2019.

Further, in Santhal Pargana, the BJP also lost general seats like Rajmahal, Sarath, and Godda.

In Rajmahal, where the BJP’s incumbent Anant Kumar Ojha had been winning since 2009, the JMM’s Mohammad Tajuddin won with a margin of over 43,000 votes. The BJP also lost Sarath to the JMM and Godda to the Rashtriya Janta Dal, which also beat the BJP in Deoghar, an SC seat that the party had won in 2019 and 2014.

In the Santhal Pargana region, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won 17 of the 18 Assembly seats, with the BJP coming out on top in Jarmundi, which was won by the Congress in the 2014 and 2019 Assembly polls.

The BJP ran its campaign for this election in Jharkhand on the platform of “Bangladeshi infiltration” in the Santhal Pargana region. The party framed this issue as a threat to Jharkhand’s identity as an Adivasi State, linking it not only to “demographic changes” in the region, but also to crimes against tribal women, land alienation, and the perceived erosion of indigenous cultural practices. It combined slogans like “protect Adivasis’ Roti, Beti, Mati” with “Ek Hain to Safe Hain” to disrupt the INDIA bloc’s longstanding coalition of Muslims and Adivasis.

The JMM countered this narrative on three fronts: holding the BJP-led Union government responsible for controlling infiltration; branding the BJP star campaigners as “outsiders” who were unable to prevent atrocities against tribals in their own States; and citing BJP MPs’ suggestions to carve out Santhal Pargana from Jharkhand as purported evidence that the BJP sought to “break” the State.

While the BJP was boosting its campaign by flooding social media with advertisements on the “infiltration” issue and getting Sangh Parivar-affiliated Vanvasi Kalyan Ashrams to promise a National Register of Citizens, the JMM’s campaign chose to take its talking points to the people by flooding local WhatsApp groups at the district-level.

The BJP’s narrative on the alleged infiltration also got a fillip with the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes conducting “investigations” and publishing “reports” on the issue even as the JMM-led State government and the BJP-led Union government fought out this battle before the Jharkhand High Court in the months ahead of the election.

In fact, leaders like Mr. Champai Soren and Lobin Hembram publicly said that one of the principal reasons for their switch to the BJP was the issue of alleged infiltration in Santhal Pargana threatening tribal way of life. While Mr. Hembram lost his Borio seat by a margin of 19,000 votes to the JMM’s Dhananjay Soren, the impact of Mr. Champai Soren’s switch to the BJP was limited in the Kolhan region.

In Santhal Pargana’s Jamtara region, the BJP had attempted to boil its “infiltration” rhetoric down to the fight between the Congress’s Irfan Ansari and JMM founder Shibu Soren’s daughter-in-law Sita Murmu Soren, who contested on BJP ticket. Here too, Ms. Soren lost by a margin of over 43,000 votes.

In the Kolhan region, the BJP won back the Jamshedpur East Assembly constituency after losing it to an Independent in 2019. In Ghatsila, Mr. Champai’s son, Babu Lal Soren, lost to the JMM by over 22,000 votes and in Potka seat, where former Union Minister and ex-Chief Minister Arjun Munda’s wife Meera Munda was contesting, the JMM’s Sanjib Sardar won by close to 28,000 votes.

The Janata Dal (United) helped the BJP by winning the Jamshedpur West seat in addition to Seraikella and Jamshedpur East. However, the JMM won 10 other seats in the region, with its ally Congress retaining the Jaganathpur seat.

In the South Chotanagpur region, where the network of the Sangh Parivar-affiliated Vanvasi Kalyan Ashrams ran a shadow campaign for the BJP in Adivasi villages on the promise of an NRC to counter “infiltration” despite it being missing from the party’s manifesto, the BJP failed to win any of 11 ST-reserved seats.

The BJP was dealt a blow by the JMM on the Khunti seat, which has traditionally been a bastion of the BJP ever since the State was formed. It was wrested by the JMM’s Ram Surya Munda, who beat the BJP’s incumbent Nilkanth Singh Munda (five-time MLA) by a margin of over 42,000 votes. The BJP also lost the Torpa seat, which it had won in 2019.

In just Ranchi and Hatia seats, BJP incumbents C.P. Singh and Navin Jaiswal retained their positions. While the Congress wrested the Kanke (SC) seat from the BJP with a margin of less than 1,000 votes, the JMM defeated NDA-ally All Jharkhand Students’ Union in the Silli seat.