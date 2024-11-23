 />

Jharkhand election results 2024: check constituency-wise results

As the counting of votes is underway, here’s how to check constituency-wise Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024 on the official ECI website.

Published - November 23, 2024 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Police and security personnel check people arriving at a counting center amid the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi on November 23, 2024.

Police and security personnel check people arriving at a counting center amid the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi on November 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The polling for 81-Jharkhand Assembly seats were held in two phases - November 13 and 20. Forty-three seats went to polls in the first round and 38 in the second. The counting of votes is underway today (November 23, 2024) and people are on the edge waiting for the results.

Jharkhand election results 2024 LIVE updates

As per the early trends on the Election Commission website, opposition INDIA bloc was poised to bag Jharkhand on Saturday. In the 81-seat Jharkhand assembly, the BJP was ahead in 26 seats, way behind the opposition alliance with JMM leading in 30 seats, the Congress in 13, the RJD in five and the CPI-ML in one.

Jharkhand Assembly election results 2024: Key candidates leading and trailing

The results will decide the electoral fate of a total of 1,211 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren who contested from Barhait, his wife Kalpana from Gandey, former CM and BJP state president Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar and ex-CM Champai Soren from Seraikela. Other prominent candidates include Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato of the JMM from Nala, Deepika Pandey Singh of Congress from Mahagama, Sita Soren (sister-in-law of CM Hemant Soren) from Jamtara, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto from Silli.

This elections, the voter turnout touched 67.74%, the highest since the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000.

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: RJD surprise element in polls, party candidates leading in 5 of 6 assembly seats

The results for Jharkhand Assembly seats can be checked online on the official site of the Election Commission of India as well as through the Voter Helpline app.

How to check election results online?

  • The Jharkhand election results can be checked on the official site of the Election Commission of India.
  • One can also watch election results on Television news channels and their live streaming in YouTube channels.
  • The results will also be available on the voter helpline app and also you can track the result on The Hindu Website.

Steps to check election results online

  • Go to the ECI’s official website at https://www.eci.gov.in/ or the results page at https://results.eci.gov.in/ which navigates you to the results page directly.
  • On the official homepage, click on the section titled “Election Management,” and click Elections Results tab.
  • Upon clicking, one will be directed to a page displaying the results Jharkhand election results
  • On tapping, one can see and click on any constituency name to view detailed results, including leading and winning candidates.
  • To check party-wise performance, one can select the “Party-wise Results” option.

