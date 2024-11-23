Jharkhand election results 2024: check constituency-wise results

The polling for 81-Jharkhand Assembly seats were held in two phases - November 13 and 20. Forty-three seats went to polls in the first round and 38 in the second. The counting of votes is underway today (November 23, 2024) and people are on the edge waiting for the results.

Jharkhand election results 2024 LIVE updates

As per the early trends on the Election Commission website, opposition INDIA bloc was poised to bag Jharkhand on Saturday. In the 81-seat Jharkhand assembly, the BJP was ahead in 26 seats, way behind the opposition alliance with JMM leading in 30 seats, the Congress in 13, the RJD in five and the CPI-ML in one.

The results will decide the electoral fate of a total of 1,211 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren who contested from Barhait, his wife Kalpana from Gandey, former CM and BJP state president Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar and ex-CM Champai Soren from Seraikela. Other prominent candidates include Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato of the JMM from Nala, Deepika Pandey Singh of Congress from Mahagama, Sita Soren (sister-in-law of CM Hemant Soren) from Jamtara, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto from Silli.

Breaking News Today, Top Headlines, Live Updates Today's News Headlines, Breaking News Latest News from India and World, News from Politics, Sports, Business, Arts and Entertainment Today's News Headlines, Breaking News Latest News from India and World, News from Politics, Sports, Business, Arts and Entertainment

This elections, the voter turnout touched 67.74%, the highest since the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000.

The results for Jharkhand Assembly seats can be checked online on the official site of the Election Commission of India as well as through the Voter Helpline app.

How to check election results online?

The Jharkhand election results can be checked on the official site of the Election Commission of India.

One can also watch election results on Television news channels and their live streaming in YouTube channels.

The results will also be available on the voter helpline app and also you can track the result on The Hindu Website.

Steps to check election results online