Jharkhand Assembly polls: NDA ally AJSU manifesto focus on jobs, women empowerment and schemes for farmers

The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), released its manifesto – Sankalp Patra – for the Jharkhand Assembly election in Ranchi on Friday (November 8, 2024). AJSU president and MLA Sudesh Mahto released the manifesto at the party office here, along with other AJSU leaders.

The manifesto has nine resolutions and 30 guarantees with focus on jobs, women empowerment and schemes for farmers.

The BJP released its manifesto on November 3. Under the seat-sharing arrangement in the NDA, the BJP is contesting in 68 seats (of the total 81). The AJSU will contest in 10 seats, the Janata Dal (United) in two seats and Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in one seat. The Assembly election will be held in two phases – on November 13 and 20.

Youth get priority

Emphasising its focus on jobs, the AJSU manifesto starts with the line – Abki Baar Rojgar Dene Wali Sarkar (This time, a government that provides employment).

“The government of the last five years has hurt the identity of Jharkhand and Jharkhandis. This government has played with the future of the youth the most. That is why we have given them the top priority. This time, the government will be one that provides employment. Along with this, women, farmers, social justice, sports, protection of water, forest and land are also included in our priorities,” Mr. Mahto said.

Assured income for all families

The AJSU has promised that every family will be assured of a minimum income of ₹ 1.21 lakh per year, whereas under the Nirmal Mahato Yuva Nirman Yojana, unemployed graduate and postgraduate students will get ₹30,000 annually. It also includes a monthly internship allowance ranging from ₹6,000 to ₹25,000 for educated youth.

Eligible women will be given ₹2,500 per month under the Nari Samman Yojana. Women will be given 33% reservation in government jobs. The manifesto promises to increase the pension amount under the social security scheme from ₹1,000 to ₹2,500, and to provide two additional gas cylinders for ₹500 each.

To prevent land scams, every farmer or landowner will be given passbooks with complete details of their land. The AJSU has also pledged to increase the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly, apart from forming a Legislative Council.

The party promises good governance, improvement in farmers’ income, economic equality, improvement in education, health, tourism and sports sector. It also promises the protection of Jharkhandi language, culture, heritage, along with protection of water, forest and land.

Along with it, the manifesto promises ₹10,000 per month to the families of those who died in the Jharkhand movement for statehood, ₹25,000 to landless farmers and ₹12,000 per year to families of poor farmers.

‘Will need ₹50,000 crores’

Asked from where he would get the money to fulfil all promises, Mr. Mahto said, “We just need ₹50,000 crores and that money will come from internal resources that are being exploited by the present government of Hemant Soren.”

The other major promises include health insurance of up to ₹25 lakh, life insurance up to ₹10 lakh, apart from recognition of Sarna Dharma Code [a separate religious code for tribals] and distribution of musical instruments to encourage the Jharkhandi art and music.

Mr. Maho said major information technology companies such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Microsoft and others would be encouraged to open their offices in Jharkhand so that youths can get jobs.

If voted to power, the AJSU would set up a commission for the protection of women, the manifesto said.

Exhorting voters to question the government, the manifesto concludes with the words Pucho Sawal Badlo Sarkar (Ask questions, change government).

