GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jharkhand Assembly polls: JMM releases first list of 35 candidates, Hemant Soren fielded from Barhait

Of the 35 JMM nominees, Basant Soren, the incumbent Chief Minister's brother, will contest from Dumka, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto from Nala

Published - October 23, 2024 08:41 am IST - Ranchi

PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren has been fielded from Gandey segments. File.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren has been fielded from Gandey segments. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha released its first list of 35 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls on Wednesday, fielding Chief Minister Hemant Soren from Barhait and Kalpana Soren from Gandey segments.

The Assembly polls will be held in two phases — on November 13 and 20 — while the results will be declared on November 23.

Also read | Jharkhand Assembly polls: After Lalu dials Soren, JMM and RJD agree to fight under INDIA 

Hemant Soren is the sitting MLA from Barhait (ST) constituency in Sahibganj district. He won the seat by 25,740 votes over his nearest BJP rival Simon Malto in the 2019 Assembly elections.

His wife Kalpana Soren had won the Gandey bypoll by 27,149 votes over her nearest BJP rival Dilip Kumar Verma. The seat had fallen vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Of the 35 JMM nominees, Basant Soren, the incumbent Chief Minister's brother, will contest from Dumka, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto from Nala, Minister Mithilesh Thakur from Garhwa, Sonu Sudivya from Giridih and Bebi Devi from Dumri.

Several BJP leaders, including three ex-MLAs, join JMM ahead of Jharkhand polls

Mr. Basant defeated former BJP minister Lois Marandi by over 6,842 votes in party stronghold Dumka, the constituency vacated by his elder brother Hemant Soren after he won Dumka and Barahit in the December 2019 Assembly elections and decided to retain the latter.

Assembly Speaker Mahto won Nala in Jamtara by a margin of 3,520 votes, defeating Satyanand Jha of the BJP in the last elections. Mahto had won the seat in 2005 and 2014 also.

The other candidates announced by the JMM include Dipak Birua from Chaibasa and Kedar Hazara, a three-term sitting MLA of BJP who joined the party recently, from Jamua.

Published - October 23, 2024 08:41 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand Mukti Morcha / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.