Jharkhand Assembly polls: Copy of Constitution shown by Rahul Gandhi fake, claims Amit Shah at rally

Published - November 09, 2024 02:30 pm IST - Ranchi/Palamu

Home Minister Amit Shah also claimed that the BJP will never allow the Congress to implement reservations for minorities

PTI

Amit Shah. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (November 9, 2024) accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting and making a mockery of the Constitution by showing a "fake" copy of it. Mr. Shah also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will never allow the Congress to implement reservations for minorities.

“Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the Constitution. He was exposed two days back. Someone got a copy of the Constitution he has shown. The Constitution of India was written on the cover of that copy which was void of any content....Don’t make a mockery of the Constitution. It is a question of faith and trust. By waving a fake copy of the Constitution, you have insulted B.R. Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly. The Congress party has made the Constitution a mockery,” Mr. Shah alleged addressing a BJP rally in Palamu.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to observe November 26 as Constitution Day. Mr. Shah alleged that Congress was "hell-bent on snatching reservations from OBCs, tribals and Dalits and "planned to give it to minorities".

"The Congress is against OBC quota, it promised 10% reservation to minorities when a delegation of Ulemas met Congress leaders in Maharashtra. Under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP will never allow religion-based reservations,” Mr. Shah said. He also attacked Congress for its alleged attempts to restore Article 370 in Kashmir”.

“Kashmir is an integral part of India. I warn Rahul Gandhi that even your fourth-generation can’t bring back Article 370," he claimed. Mr. Shah also hit out at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led (JMM) dispensation in Jharkhand, terming it as the "most corrupt government" in the country.

Training his guns on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said: “The CM says infiltration is the BJP’s political agenda. I say it is CM's bank...corrupt leaders will be hanged upside down".

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

