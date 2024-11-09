Jharkhand Assembly polls: Copy of Constitution shown by Rahul Gandhi fake, claims Amit Shah at rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (November 9, 2024) accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting and making a mockery of the Constitution by showing a "fake" copy of it. Mr. Shah also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will never allow the Congress to implement reservations for minorities.

“Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the Constitution. He was exposed two days back. Someone got a copy of the Constitution he has shown. The Constitution of India was written on the cover of that copy which was void of any content....Don’t make a mockery of the Constitution. It is a question of faith and trust. By waving a fake copy of the Constitution, you have insulted B.R. Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly. The Congress party has made the Constitution a mockery,” Mr. Shah alleged addressing a BJP rally in Palamu.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to observe November 26 as Constitution Day. Mr. Shah alleged that Congress was "hell-bent on snatching reservations from OBCs, tribals and Dalits and "planned to give it to minorities".

"The Congress is against OBC quota, it promised 10% reservation to minorities when a delegation of Ulemas met Congress leaders in Maharashtra. Under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP will never allow religion-based reservations,” Mr. Shah said. He also attacked Congress for its alleged attempts to restore Article 370 in Kashmir”.

“Kashmir is an integral part of India. I warn Rahul Gandhi that even your fourth-generation can’t bring back Article 370," he claimed. Mr. Shah also hit out at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led (JMM) dispensation in Jharkhand, terming it as the "most corrupt government" in the country.

Training his guns on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said: “The CM says infiltration is the BJP’s political agenda. I say it is CM's bank...corrupt leaders will be hanged upside down".

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.