 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jharkhand Assembly polls: Copy of Constitution shown by Rahul Gandhi fake, claims Amit Shah at rally

Home Minister Amit Shah also claimed that the BJP will never allow the Congress to implement reservations for minorities

Published - November 09, 2024 02:30 pm IST - Ranchi/Palamu

PTI
Amit Shah. File

Amit Shah. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (November 9, 2024) accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting and making a mockery of the Constitution by showing a "fake" copy of it. Mr. Shah also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will never allow the Congress to implement reservations for minorities.

“Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the Constitution. He was exposed two days back. Someone got a copy of the Constitution he has shown. The Constitution of India was written on the cover of that copy which was void of any content....Don’t make a mockery of the Constitution. It is a question of faith and trust. By waving a fake copy of the Constitution, you have insulted B.R. Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly. The Congress party has made the Constitution a mockery,” Mr. Shah alleged addressing a BJP rally in Palamu.

Jharkhand election: INDIA bloc protecting the Constitution while BJP-RSS wants to destroy it, says Rahul Gandhi

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to observe November 26 as Constitution Day. Mr. Shah alleged that Congress was "hell-bent on snatching reservations from OBCs, tribals and Dalits and "planned to give it to minorities".

"The Congress is against OBC quota, it promised 10% reservation to minorities when a delegation of Ulemas met Congress leaders in Maharashtra. Under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP will never allow religion-based reservations,” Mr. Shah said. He also attacked Congress for its alleged attempts to restore Article 370 in Kashmir”.

“Kashmir is an integral part of India. I warn Rahul Gandhi that even your fourth-generation can’t bring back Article 370," he claimed. Mr. Shah also hit out at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led (JMM) dispensation in Jharkhand, terming it as the "most corrupt government" in the country.

Rahul Gandhi using ‘red book’ to seek help from ‘urban Naxals’: Fadnavis

Training his guns on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said: “The CM says infiltration is the BJP’s political agenda. I say it is CM's bank...corrupt leaders will be hanged upside down".

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Published - November 09, 2024 02:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Assembly Elections / election / Ranchi / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.