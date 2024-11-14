Jharkhand Assembly polls: Congress will not win even five seats, says Amit Shah

In a series of rallies ahead of the second phase of polling in Jharkhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday (November 14, 2024) that the Congress would not cross even five seats in the Assembly election in the State.

Mr. Shah was addressing a rally in Giridih, where the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Nirbhay Kumar Sahabadi against Sudivya Kumar of the the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Making a sharp attack on the Congress, Mr. Shah said for the second time, “Soniaji is very fond of launching her son. Soniaji launched the plane named Rahul 20 times, but it never landed. This plane has crashed 20 times, and it is going to crash for the 21st time at Deoghar Airport. Let me say this: Congress will not even cross the figure of five this election.”

Mr. Shah addressed a rally in Gandey, where the contest is between the BJP’s Muniya Devi and the JMM’s Kalpana Soren, wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He addressed the last rally in Dumri, where the JMM’s Baby Devi is taking on the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)’s Yashoda Devi. The AJSU is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance.

Mr. Shah accused the Congress of snatching the reservation for Dalits, tribal communities, and backward classes and giving it to Muslims. He said the BJP won’t allow even Mr. Gandhi’s fourth generation to end reservation.

Attacking Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Mr. Shah alleged that the JMM’s only focus was on allowing infiltrators into the State who married the girls of Jharkhand and grabbed their lands. He said infiltration would end in the State once the BJP came to power.

He accused Mr. Soren of committing corruption in Union government schemes due to which the people of the State had become poor. “The money sent by Modiji for the daughters and youth of Jharkhand was eaten up by the government of JMM, Congress, and RJD,” Mr. Shah said.

Speaking over the issue of Naxalism, the Union Home Minister pointed out that Jharkhand had suffered for years and promised to make India “Naxal-free” by 2026.

He also raised the Sahara case. “Hemantbabu asks what happened to Sahara’s money? Hemantbabu and Rahulbaba, first of all tell us that when Sahara’s money was lost, whose government was in power at the Centre, whose government was in power in Uttar Pradesh. Today, Hemantbabu is sitting with Akhilesh Yadav and Congress. But I promise today that we will return every single penny of those people whose money is stuck in the Sahara,” Mr. Shah said.

Comparing the Narendra Modi government with the previous United Progressive Alliance government, Mr. Shah said Mr. Modi had made the country safe and prosperous.

He said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had left the country’s economy at number 11. “In just 10 years, PM Narendra Modiji has worked to bring India’s economy to number five. By 2027, India’s economy will be the third largest economy in the world,” Mr. Shah said.

