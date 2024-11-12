ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Assembly polls: Congress releases manifesto, promises caste-based census, free power

Updated - November 12, 2024 06:49 pm IST - Ranchi

The manifesto was released a day before the first phase of polling for 43 of the total 81 seats of the State

PTI

The manifesto, unveiled by party manifesto committee chairman Bandhu Tirkey (centre), focused on seven promises including the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and implementation of Sarna religious code of the tribals. Photo: X/@INCIndia

The Congress on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) released its manifesto for the Jharkhand Assembly elections promising 250 units of free electricity, caste-based census and filling up of all vacant government posts within a year.

The manifesto, unveiled by party manifesto committee chairman Bandhu Tirkey, focused on seven promises including the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and implementation of Sarna religious code of the tribals.

The manifesto was released a day before the first phase of polling for 43 of the total 81 seats of the State.

“The manifesto promises free electricity up to 250 units to poor as against 200 units at present. We will fill up all vacant government posts in a year,” Tirkey said.

He said, “Keeping in mind the interests of the tribals in Jharkhand, the Manifesto Committee held a Chaupal in every district and interacted with the public. We made every effort to ensure that our manifesto is for the common people.”

