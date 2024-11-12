 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jharkhand Assembly polls: Congress releases manifesto, promises caste-based census, free power

The manifesto was released a day before the first phase of polling for 43 of the total 81 seats of the State

Updated - November 12, 2024 06:49 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
The manifesto, unveiled by party manifesto committee chairman Bandhu Tirkey (centre), focused on seven promises including the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and implementation of Sarna religious code of the tribals. Photo: X/@INCIndia

The manifesto, unveiled by party manifesto committee chairman Bandhu Tirkey (centre), focused on seven promises including the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and implementation of Sarna religious code of the tribals. Photo: X/@INCIndia

The Congress on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) released its manifesto for the Jharkhand Assembly elections promising 250 units of free electricity, caste-based census and filling up of all vacant government posts within a year.

The manifesto, unveiled by party manifesto committee chairman Bandhu Tirkey, focused on seven promises including the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and implementation of Sarna religious code of the tribals.

Also read | JMM releases manifesto, promises 33% job quota for women

The manifesto was released a day before the first phase of polling for 43 of the total 81 seats of the State.

“The manifesto promises free electricity up to 250 units to poor as against 200 units at present. We will fill up all vacant government posts in a year,” Tirkey said.

He said, “Keeping in mind the interests of the tribals in Jharkhand, the Manifesto Committee held a Chaupal in every district and interacted with the public. We made every effort to ensure that our manifesto is for the common people.”

Published - November 12, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.