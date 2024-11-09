 />
Jharkhand Assembly polls: Demonetisation, GST weapons to kill farmers and labourers, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also claimed that a battle is on in India between the ideologies of the BJP-RSS and INDIA bloc, who are believers of hatred and love, respectively.

Published - November 09, 2024 05:50 pm IST - Jamshedpur

PTI
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. File

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (November 9, 2024) attacked the BJP-led Centre, alleging that its policies on demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) were weapons to kill farmers, labourers and the poor in the country.

He also claimed that a battle is on in India between the ideologies of the BJP-RSS and INDIA bloc, who are believers of hatred and love, respectively.

The battle is also between violence and unity, he claimed.

“Policies of Narendra Modi are responsible for spreading unemployment in India. Demonetisation, GST are weapons to kill the poor, farmers and labourers,” he said while addressing a poll rally in Jamshedpur.

“The BJP-RSS are playing politics to divide India on the basis of caste, religion and language. The Congress wants to protect the Constitution of India, while the BJP-RSS is hell-bent on destroying it,” Mr. Gandhi alleged.

The Congress leader also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of funding capitalists who in turn invest money abroad.

He exuded confidence that they would defeat Modi and work for welfare of the masses.

During the address, Mr. Gandhi took a two-minute break after Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta whispered to him that “Azan” was on.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand / Rahul Gandhi / Demonetisation

