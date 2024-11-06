ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Assembly polls: BJP expels 30 leaders for contesting against party-nominated candidates

Published - November 06, 2024 12:09 am IST - Ranchi

Chandrma Kumari from Palamu, Kumkum Devi from Hazaribag, Juli Devi from Dumka, Balwant Singh from Latehar, Arvind Singh from Kharswan, Banke Bihari from Hazaribag, Chitranjan Sao from Bokaro and Hazari Prasad Sahu were among those expelled from the party

PTI

The BJP on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) expelled 30 leaders from the party for contesting as Independent candidates against party nominees in various assembly seats in the upcoming elections in Jharkhand, a party statement said.

All the rebel BJP leaders were expelled from the party for six years.

"Thirty rebel BJP leaders were expelled from the party for six years for filing nominations and contesting against the authorised candidates by defying the party's policies," the statement said.

Elections to the 81-member Assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, while votes will be counted on November 23.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
