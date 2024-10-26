GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jharkhand Assembly polls: BJP complaint against Congress Minister for ‘derogatory’ remarks against Sita Soren

The BJP claimed that Irfan Ansari's remarks insulted both the tribal community and widows in the State; requested the commission to prevent Ansari from filing his nomination and to register a criminal case

Published - October 26, 2024 04:56 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
In this screenshot from a video shared by Sita Soren on X, Jharkhand Congress Minister Irfan Ansari is seen addressing the media after filing his nomination. Photo: X/@SitaSorenMLA

In this screenshot from a video shared by Sita Soren on X, Jharkhand Congress Minister Irfan Ansari is seen addressing the media after filing his nomination. Photo: X/@SitaSorenMLA

The Jharkhand BJP on Friday (October 25, 2024) filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Jharkhand Congress Minister Irfan Ansari for allegedly making derogatory remarks about party leader Sita Soren.

Ms. Sita Soren, who is contesting from Jamtara Assembly constituency against Mr. Ansari, is a prominent figure in the tribal community.

The BJP's complaint claimed that Mr. Ansari's remarks insult both the tribal community and widows in the state. The party requested the commission to prevent Mr. Ansari from filing his nomination and to register a criminal case against him.

Ms. Sita Soren shared a video of the alleged remarks on X, requesting an apology from the Congress Minister.

Additionally, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi urged the Chief Minister to remove Mr. Ansari from the JMM-led alliance due to the controversy.

In response, Mr. Ansari dismissed the accusations, labelling the video as “tampered.” He said, “I have not even mentioned Soren in the original video,” and announced plans to file a complaint against the BJP and Ms. Sita Soren.

