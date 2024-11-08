 />
Jharkhand Assembly polls 2024: AJSU Party releases manifesto, promises ₹1.21 lakh annually to poor families

AJSU Party manifesto promises financial aid, women’s reservation, health insurance, and hostels in Jharkhand Assembly polls

Updated - November 08, 2024 04:57 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, while releasing the manifesto, announced that if its party is voted to power, women would get 33% reservation in government jobs and a commission for their safety.

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, while releasing the manifesto, announced that if its party is voted to power, women would get 33% reservation in government jobs and a commission for their safety. | Photo Credit: X/@SudeshMahtoAJSU

BJP ally AJSU Party on Friday (November 8, 2024) released its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls, promising financial assistance of ₹1.21 lakh annually to every poor family in the State.

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, while releasing the manifesto, announced that if its party is voted to power, women would get 33% reservation in Government jobs and a commission for their safety.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024: Key dates and candidates

He also promised to set up hostels for working women and said every citizen would get health insurance coverage of ₹25 lakh.

Under the NDA's seat-sharing agreement, the AJSU Party is contesting 10 seats, JD(U) two, LJP (Ram Vilas) 1, while the BJP has fielded candidates in the remaining 68 constituencies.

The Jharkhand Assembly polls are set for November 13 and 20. The votes will be counted on November 23, 2024.

Published - November 08, 2024 04:56 pm IST

