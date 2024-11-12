 />
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Will hang corrupt leaders upside down, stop coal smuggling if BJP voted to power, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah alleged that "corrupt" Jharkhand leaders who "looted public money will not be spared after the BJP forms the government" in the State

Published - November 12, 2024 02:16 pm IST - Jharia

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for the Jharkhand Assembly election, in Jharia, Jharkhand.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for the Jharkhand Assembly election, in Jharia, Jharkhand. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) slammed the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand for alleged corruption and coal smuggling and urged voters to strengthen BJP’s hands so that “corrupt leaders are hanged upside down”.

He also announced that the BJP will identify and drive out every illegal immigrant from the State.

Also Read: PM Modi calls for double-engine government in Jharkhand

“Coal smuggling will be stopped in Jharkhand if the BJP comes to power...traders need not fear now,” Mr. Shah said at a BJP rally in the coal belt of Jharia.

He also alleged that "corrupt" Jharkhand leaders who "looted public money will not be spared after the BJP forms the government" in the State.

"We will hang the corrupt leader upside down to straighten them," he claimed.

Mr. Shah claimed, “Hemant babu welcomes infiltrators by rolling out the red carpets for them. We will identify and drive out them if the BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand.”

Also Read: If voted to power, BJP to set up committee to identify infiltrators, says Amit Shah

Mr. Shah alleged that infiltrators were marrying tribal women and grabbing their land.

"Your one vote will decide Jharkhand’s destiny. It will also decide whether women will become 'lakhpati' under PM Modi's leadership or Jharkhand corrupt leaders will fill their coffers," Mr. Shah said while addressing the rally.

He claimed, "Modi's guarantees are like 'patthar ki lakir'. Women's property registration will be made for Rupee 1 if the BJP comes to power in Jharkhand."

Alleging that the Congress was trying to "snatch reservation of OBCs, STs and SCs to handover quota to Muslims", he asserted that the BJP would not allow reservations to the minority community as "planned by the Congress".

The BJP leader also took an apparent dig at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and urged voters to press the button for lotus, the symbol of the BJP, so hard that "current is felt in Italy".

November 12, 2024

