Jharkhand Assembly elections: The class and locality divide in the Jharkhand verdict

While there are many explanations about what helped the JMM-led INDIA coalition to a convincing victory in Jharkhand, there is one story that needs to be told upfront – about how the economic class of voters shaped the voting preferences of the voters in Jharkhand. Even though the State is rich in mineral resources, a very large segment of people is poor. It is also important to mention that of every four voters in Jharkhand, one comes from a tribal community. There is a big overlap between the class and caste/community; a large number of the poor also come from the Adivasi community.

Findings of the Lokniti-CSDS survey indicate that there is a very sharp class divide in the voting patterns – the poor and the lower class polarised in favour of the INDIA coalition while the upper class voters voted for the BJP-led NDA partners. Amongst economically poor voters, the INDIA coalition led over the NDA by 11 percentage points, while amongst the lower income class voters, the INDIA coalition led over the NDA by 9 percentage points. The lead of the INDIA coalition reduces to just 3 percentage points amongst the middle class voters, while amongst the upper class voters, the INDIA coalition trailed behind the NDA by a massive 25 percentage points (Table 1).

Despite this significant lead amongst the upper class voters, the NDA could not do well in Jharkhand as, of the total voters (as per the survey estimates), 35 per cent belong to the economically poor class, 28 per cent fall in lower income group, 30 per cent are middle class, while only 7 per cent fall in the upper income class category.

In a State that is about 75 per cent rural, the JMM emerging strong in the rural areas also helped the INDIA coalition in registering a convincing victory. Amongst the rural voters, the INDIA coalition polled 47 per cent votes, a whopping 10 percentage point lead over the NDA alliance, which polled 37 per cent votes. However, amongst the urban voters, the NDA led over the INDIA alliance by 6 percentage points (Table 2).

Sanjay Kumar (Professor and Co-director Lokniti-CSDS)

