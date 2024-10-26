ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Assembly elections: M.S. Dhoni to work for voter mobilisation in State

Published - October 26, 2024 09:37 am IST - Ranchi (Jharkhand)

Dhoni has given the Election Commission consent to use his photo for the assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar said.

ANI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. File photo | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been appointed as Jharkhand's brand ambassador for the upcoming elections. Mr. Dhoni has given the Election Commission consent to use his photo for the assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar said.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni has given his consent to the Election Commission to use his photo. We are in touch with him for other details. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will work for the mobilization of voters..." said Mr. Kumar addressing a press conference held in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Friday (October 26, 2024).

Mr. Dhoni will work to increase awareness among voters under the SWEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) program. The poll body is hoping to capitalis on Dhoni's appeal and popularity to increase enthusiasm, especially among voters to vote in greater numbers.

A total of forty-three constituencies will go to polls in the first phase on the November 13. Filing of nominations was completed on Friday.

Among those who filed their nominations include former Chief Minister Champai Soren who filed his nomination as BJP candidate from Saraikela.

