Jharkhand Assembly elections: JMM, RJD deadlock continues over seat-sharing

Hard bargaining continues between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Ranchi on the third consecutive day over seat sharing for the Jharkhand Assembly polls. Despite holding three meetings between RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, both parties did not reach any consensus on Monday (October 21, 2024).

The RJD on Sunday (October 20, 2024) announced to go solo if reasonable seats were not offered and asserted that the party had a strong base in 22 constituencies. However, the party stressed that it will not let the boat sink or sabotage the INDIA bloc’s prospects of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jharkhand.

On Monday, Mr. Yadav held a meeting with Mr. Soren. RJD MP Manoj Jha and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav were present at the meeting at Mr. Soren’s official residence in Kanke, Ranchi. However, the half-an-hour meeting ended with no conclusion. CPI(ML) representatives were also present during the meeting.

On Saturday, JMM executive president Mr. Soren announced that the JMM and the Congress would contest 70 seats, leaving the 11 remaining seats to be shared between the RJD and the Left parties. Hours later, the RJD expressed dissatisfaction over the “unilateral” seat-sharing arrangement.

Earlier in the day, the RJD was scheduled to hold a press conference and was about to release the list of candidates which got postponed twice.

Sources in the RJD said the party had agreed on the seven seats contested in the last Assembly election and the remaining four would be given to the CPI(ML), which is supporting the government in the Assembly.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the JMM contested 43 seats and won 30; the Congress contested 31 and won 16; and the RJD contested seven seats but won only one seat.

Asked about poll deal, Mr. Jha told The Hindu: “It will get resolved soon and by tomorrow everything will be clear. Our only motive is to defeat the BJP.”

Vinod Pandey, Central General Secretary and treasurer of JMM, said talks with the RJD were underway and would be completed soon.

CPI(ML) leader and former MLA Arup Chatterjee, after coming out of the residence of Mr. Soren, told the media that positive talks were held and there were some issues regarding one or two seats which would be resolved soon.

He, however, pointed out that the CPI (ML) had staked claim on six Assembly seats — Nirsa, Sindri, Bagodar, Dhanwar, Jamua and Panki.

File nominations

In another development, without the formal announcement of candidates, sitting JMM MLA and Minister Mithilesh Thakur and sitting MLA Sanjib Sardar filed their nominations from Garhwa and Potka constituencies on Monday.

At a public meeting, Mr. Soren accused the BJP of using Central agencies such as the CBI, ED and I-T as its political agents. Taking a dig at the BJP, Mr. Soren said “if they don’t spare even God, how will they spare humans.”

“Lord Ram has shown them their place from Ayodhya. This is not a group of BJP, this is a group of Gujaratis, this is a group of traders, be cautious of them,” Mr. Soren said.

