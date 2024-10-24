GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jharkhand Assembly elections: JMM legislator Kalpana Soren files nomination from Gandey Assembly seat

A total of 51 leaders from the Congress and BJP are likely to file their nominations during the day

Published - October 24, 2024 02:34 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
JMM candidate Kalpana Soren files her nomination papers from Gandey Assembly constituency ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Giridih district of Jharkhand, on October 24, 2024.

JMM candidate Kalpana Soren files her nomination papers from Gandey Assembly constituency ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Giridih district of Jharkhand, on October 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Kalpana Soren on Thursday (October 24, 2024) filed her nomination from the Gandey Assembly constituency.

“I filed my nomination papers today as a JMM candidate for the upcoming assembly elections to serve my people of Gandey assembly constituency,” she wrote on X.

JMM believes in dynastic politics; fields Hemant Soren, wife, brother: Himanta

Ms. Kalpana, the wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, won the Gandey bypoll on June 4 by 27,149 votes, defeating her nearest BJP rival Dilip Kumar Verma. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

A host of senior political leaders, including the Chief Minister, BJP’s Amar Kumar Bauri, Minister Banna Gupta and former Chief Minister Champai Soren are scheduled to file their nominations on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

A total of 51 leaders from the Congress and BJP are likely to file their nominations during the day, sources said.

The Jharkhand Assembly polls will be held in two phases — November 13 and November 20 — with the counting of votes on November 23.

The nomination process for the first phase started from October 18 and will conclude on October 25, while the same for the second phase began on October 22 and will continue till October 29.

