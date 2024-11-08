Champai Soren, a former loyalist of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), says that he is determined to devote the remainder of his political career to deal with the issue of “infiltration” in Santhal Pargana. Mr. Soren, who was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for about five months while Hemant Soren was in jail for a money-laundering case, said that several decisions taken when he was in power have now been put on hold. He says he joined the BJP as he was sure that he could work on the “infiltration” issue. Excerpts:

What are some of the biggest issues this election as you see it?

The problem of infiltration in Santhal Pargana, of course. Then, there is corruption and the stop that has been put on recruitments across the State. When I was the CM, I had gotten the recruitments started; my Cabinet had decided to bring Janjatiya (tribal) language education in primary schools and to implement PESA – the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act of 1996. All these decisions are being put on hold now. I took decisions and I was thrown out for it. How can this government be of and for Adivasis? And after all this, as is evident, I was greatly insulted (referring to the way he was asked to step down).

You have repeatedly referred to why you left the JMM in public interviews. Why did you decide the BJP was the place to go after?

When the crisis in Santhal Pargana came to my knowledge, I realised that if I raised this issue, the BJP would not stop me. This I was sure of. I have fought a lot of battles for the Adivasi community throughout my political career. Now, I have maybe another seven or eight years left in my political career. I thought that if I can devote the rest of my career to getting Santhal people their land back and stop the flow of infiltrators, I would be doing something good in my life.

When did you first become aware about “infiltration” in the Santhal Pargana region?

I have not had a history of going into the Santhal Pargana region. Guruji (JMM founder Shibu Soren) used to be there first and later Hemant, his son, was also there. That is why I never really thought of going into that area a lot except for official purposes. I never tried to examine the social systems there, what is happening to it, and the general environment there. Once I became part of the JMM government in the last five years, I started finding out about these issues.

So, what is the scale of the Santhal Pargana issue as you describe it and how urgent do you believe it is?

I have reports from locals that show that at least around two dozen Adivasi villages in the Santhal Pargana region have been wiped out. There are no Adivasis in these villages anymore and only Muslim households. This has not happened overnight. Even I am trying to study how long this has taken. They woo Adivasi women, propose marriage to them under threat of violence.

You were in the JMM government for a while, you were also CM for a few months. Did you ever try to raise this issue within the government or the party?

Where was the time? I was supposed to fight elections soon and I got busy passing all the decisions I had to push forward in the Cabinet.

But what about before you became CM, when you were starting to understand the gravity of the Santhal Pargana situation?

At that time, I knew this was happening in Santhal Pargana, but I would never bother much because the CM himself is from there. Lobin Hembrom (former Borio MLA, who also joined BJP this year) and I started talking to each other after the gruesome murder of an Adivasi woman by her Muslim husband in December 2022 in Sahibganj district. Mr. Hembrom would often try to bring up this issue internally, he would also try to talk with Hemant, but the CM did not take any interest or listen. In Santhal Pargana, what had happened was that the JMM had Muslims, Christian Adivasis and Sarna Adivasis in its fold. And to not disturb the vote, they kept ignoring the issue.

Did you ever try to bring up the issue with the CM or with the party internally?

How can I bring it up if the CM is from that area? Before that, around 10 years ago, Guruji himself was taking care of that region, how can anyone say anything?

Every time the issue of Santhal Pargana is raised, there are many leaders who talk about bringing a National Register of Citizens to counter it. What do you think should be the cut-off year for the NRC in Jharkhand, if it were to come in?

I belong to the same party running the Central government. I am certain the Centre is considering all aspects — what is best for the nation, what is best for the State, which communities have been impacted in what ways over the years... All this is being considered and progress is being made. And I have nothing further to say on that.