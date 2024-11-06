Jharkhand Assembly elections: INDIA bloc manifesto offers more freebies to counter BJP

The INDIA bloc on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) jointly launched its manifesto Nyay Patra for the Jharkhand Assembly election in Ranchi.

The Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance manifesto was released in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and representatives of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

The manifesto talks about seven guarantees — 1932 Khatiyan, social justice, Maiya Samman Yojna, food security, employment and health security, education and farmer welfare.

The seven guarantees include bringing 1932 Khatiyan based (land settlement) Policy, which deals with the Jharkhandi identity and land records of 1932 to be made the criteria to verify the State’s domicile and employment policy. It also has a provision to reserve Grade-3 and Grade-4 government jobs to locals. It also includes seeking the recognition of Sarna religious code for the tribals. A large population of Jharkhand follows Sarna religion in which water, forest, land and nature are worshipped.

The second promise is the honorarium of ₹2,500 under Maiya Samman Yojna from December. At present, ₹1,000 is currently being given every month to eligible women above 18 years to 50 years of age.

Under social justice category, the alliance has promised to increase the reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) from 14% to 27%, for Scheduled Castes (SC) from 10% to 12% and for Scheduled Tribes (ST) from 26% to 28%.

Health insurance up to ₹15 lakh will be given under health security guarantee. For the farmers, minimum support price (MSP) on paddy will be increased from ₹2,400 to ₹3,200 if voted into power.

Under social security category, the INDIA bloc has promised distributing rations at 7 kg per person. One engineering college, one medical college and one university in every district under education is also mentioned in the Nyay Patra.

To counter the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll promises of providing five lakh jobs, the INDIA coalition has promised 10 lakh jobs. Similarly, in an attempt to take on the BJP’s promise of providing gas cylinders at ₹500 each, the INDIA bloc announced that it would give gas cylinders to poor families for just ₹450 each.

An announcement has also been made to give many rights to women.

While addressing the media, Mr. Soren said: “The INDIA bloc government has drawn a line and has done a great job after being a separate State. The government kept on working while responding to the conspiracies of the Opposition. In elections, it is important to tell voters why they should vote in favour of a particular party. Keeping this in view, the leaders of the grand alliance are present here. We have come up with seven guarantees regarding what we will carry forward in the government that comes after the election.”

He indirectly questioned the Election Commission (EC) raising the point that one month was still left in the completion of his term.

“Our government’s tenure was still supposed to last for one more month, but what strange circumstances have arisen that the elections are being held a month earlier. Today, as per the order of the Election Commission, elections are being held in two phases, which earlier used to be held in five phases. In the present government, we have made every possible effort to reach out to those where voices, people and achievements do not reach,” Mr. Soren said.

Representing the RJD at the event, former party MP Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav said: “Hemant Sorenji has done commendable work in developing Jharkhand and giving respect to everyone. With ‘one vote-seven guarantees’, Hemant Sorenji’s government will come to power once again and there will be no place for those who spread hatred.”

