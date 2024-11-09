 />
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Hemant Soren govt laid out red carpet for ‘infiltrators’, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah charged the Congress and JMM of spreading lies that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will claim tribal rights making it clear that the saffron party will put tribals out of its ambit

Updated - November 09, 2024 05:52 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the joint ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ of Hazaribagh, Ramgarh and Mandu Assembly Constituencies ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the joint ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ of Hazaribagh, Ramgarh and Mandu Assembly Constituencies ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls. | Photo Credit: PTI

Accusing Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand of providing a red-carpet welcome to Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (November 9, 2024) said such forces will be deported as soon as BJP forms government in the State.

Jharkhand Assembly polls: Copy of Constitution shown by Rahul Gandhi fake, claims Amit Shah at rally

He also charged the Congress and JMM of spreading lies that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will claim tribal rights making it clear that the saffron party will put tribals out of its ambit.

Also Read: BJP smashed backbones of poor states; squeezed Jharkhand like lemon: Hemant Soren

“The JMM-led coalition has laid out red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators, who settle in Jharkhand and grab tribal land, employment of youths and indulge in anti-national activities. Let the BJP regime form. They will be deported and not a bird will be allowed to cross the border,” Mr. Shah said at an election rally at Potka in East Singhbhum.

Also Read: Children born to ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ will not have tribal rights, says Nadda

He asserted that the saffron party will put corrupt Congress and JMM leaders behind bars, and realise every paisa of poor people they looted.

Published - November 09, 2024 05:33 pm IST

