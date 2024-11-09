Jharkhand Assembly elections: Hemant Soren govt laid out red carpet for ‘infiltrators’, says Amit Shah

Accusing Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand of providing a red-carpet welcome to Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (November 9, 2024) said such forces will be deported as soon as BJP forms government in the State.

He also charged the Congress and JMM of spreading lies that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will claim tribal rights making it clear that the saffron party will put tribals out of its ambit.

Also Read: BJP smashed backbones of poor states; squeezed Jharkhand like lemon: Hemant Soren

“The JMM-led coalition has laid out red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators, who settle in Jharkhand and grab tribal land, employment of youths and indulge in anti-national activities. Let the BJP regime form. They will be deported and not a bird will be allowed to cross the border,” Mr. Shah said at an election rally at Potka in East Singhbhum.

Also Read: Children born to ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ will not have tribal rights, says Nadda

He asserted that the saffron party will put corrupt Congress and JMM leaders behind bars, and realise every paisa of poor people they looted.