Jharkhand Assembly elections: Demand for Sarna identity

For a long period of time, the tribals of Jharkhand have been demanding that the census of the country should have a separate religious code for them, which they have named the Sarna code, after their place of worship, a sacred grove of Sal trees called Sarna. Currently, the census recognises six religions, namely Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism. For those whose religion or faith is different from these six are categorised in the class ‘other religions and persuasions’.

Some of the tribals of this State (around 15 per cent) have adopted Christianity. The rest of them are usually classified as Hindus or those following ‘other religions and persuasions ’(accounting for over 45 per cent of the Scheduled Tribe population). However, the faith of these tribals is different from Hinduism. They are nature worshippers, and unlike Hinduism, they do not have the concept of hell and heaven, and they do not adhere to the varna system. Therefore, many of them do not want to be classified as Hindus nor do they want to remain without religious identity and be clubbed with those who follow ‘other religions and persuasions’.

Therefore, in order to establish their own religious identity, they have been demanding a separate religious code in the census of the country. Some of the Hindu organisations consider Sarna as a variant of their own religion, and see it as a divisive act and are against this demand.

Poll promise

The demand for the Sarna code became one of the prominent issues in the just-concluded Assembly election of Jharkhand. Both the INDIA and the NDA promised it to the voters. It was part of the election manifesto of the JMM and the Congress.

In the survey conducted by the Lokniti-CSDS, about 48 per cent of the respondents said they had heard about the Sarna faith and 29 per cent said they follow it. The percentage of those following this religion is very high among the Scheduled Tribes. About 73 per cent of them reported that they follow this religion. About 88 per cent of the Oraon tribal community, 78 per cent of the Santhal and 50 per cent of the other tribal communities too said they follow it.

About 31 per cent of the respondents supported the inclusion of Sarna religion as a separate category in the census; 49 per cent of them were against it and 20 per cent had no opinion. On the other hand, 81 per cent of those who follow the Sarna faith wanted it to be recognised as a separate religion in the census; only 10 per cent did not support it and 9 per cent had no opinion.

Harishwar Dayal (Professor at St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi)