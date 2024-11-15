 />
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Credibility biggest asset of any political outfit, BJP never compromises with it, claims Rajnath

India is "developing fast" but the progress of Jharkhand has been "halted in the current JMM-led coalition regime", says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Published - November 15, 2024 07:26 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jharkhand urged people to vote for the BJP and help the saffron camp. File

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jharkhand urged people to vote for the BJP and help the saffron camp. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (November 15, 2024) asserted that credibility is the biggest asset of any political outfit and claimed that the BJP has never compromised with it, unlike other parties which make "false promises to lure voters for political gains".

Also Read: India going for ‘adaptive defence’, says Rajnath Singh

He also urged people to vote for the BJP and help the saffron camp form an NDA government for the next two consecutive terms so that Jharkhand can be brought into the category of developed States.

“Credibility is the biggest asset of any political outfit and the BJP never compromises with it. It has fulfilled all promises made since the Jan Sangh era, unlike other political parties which make false promises, deceive masses just to retain power,” the Defence Minister said addressing a rally at Khijri in Ranchi.

Also Read: Kalpana Soren seeks to consolidate May bypoll win in Gandey, taking on a BJP debutante

India is “developing fast” but the progress of Jharkhand has been “halted in the current JMM-led coalition regime”, he claimed.

Jharkhand Assembly polls: Congress will not win even five seats, says Amit Shah

Mr. Singh also asserted that a change in the existing system is a must to "check corruption in Jharkhand". The BJP leader exuded confidence that the NDA would form a government in the state with an "absolute majority".

He alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is promising a caste-based census to "fool masses to garner votes".

“In 2011, a socio-economic caste census was conducted in the country, and the presence of about 46 lakh castes, sub-castes and gotras was found,” Mr. Singh claimed.

He sought to know how the Congress would distribute quota among people belonging to several castes. He also attacked the JMM-led coalition over Champai Soren resigning as the CM of Jharkhand.

"There was no problem if Champai Soren was allowed to continue as CM, but they wanted to loot Jharkhand," Mr. Singh claimed.

Related Topics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand / state politics

