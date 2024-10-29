Jharkhand Assembly elections: Congress names Bokaro, Dhanbad candidates

The Congress late on Monday released the names of candidates for Bokaro and Dhanbad Assembly constituencies for the Jharkhand Assembly election.

From Bokaro, the party has repeated its 2019 candidate Sweta Singh who will contest against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Biranchi Narayan, the two-time sitting MLA from the constituency. From Dhanbad, the Congress has fielded Ajay Dubey who will take on the BJP’s Raj Sinha, also the sitting and two-time MLA. In the 2019 elections, Mr. Sinha had defeated the Congress’s Mannan Malik.

The Bokaro Assembly constituency has the highest number of voters in the State. Ms. Singh is the daughter-in-law of Samaresh Singh, who was an MLA for three terms.

Both the candidates will file their nominations on Tuesday.

On Monday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined RJD candidate Sanjay Yadav who filed his nomination for the Godda Assembly seat.

At a public meeting later, Mr. Tejashwi slammed the BJP-led Union government. He said that the BJP government wanted to topple the Jharkhand government.

The RJD leader said that there was peace in Jharkhand and people of all castes and religions lived in harmony, but the “BJP government at the Centre wants to create differences”.

“The Mahagathbandhan government will be formed in Jharkhand again and Hemant Soren will become the Chief Minister,” Mr. Tejashwi said.

Mr. Soren said that “mothers and sisters” in Jharkhand are getting the benefit of the Maiya Samman Yojana, and farmers’ loans have been waived and 200 units of free electricity have been provided. He said BJP leaders have spread the “rumour of Bangladeshi infiltration”.

In the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised a seat-sharing arrangement in which the BJP is contesting on 68 seats, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) on 10, the Janata Dal (United) on two and the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on one seat.

In the INDIA bloc, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is contesting on 41 seats, the Congress on 30 seats, the RJD on six and the Communist Party of India (ML) on four seats.

Jharkhand will vote in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

