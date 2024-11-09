Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (November 9, 2024) accused the Congress of seeking reservations for Muslims in violation of the Constitution, and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly displaying a “fake” copy of the Constitution.

Campaigning in Jharkhand ahead of the first phase of polling for the State Assembly this week, Mr. Shah addressed rallies in three Assembly constituencies — Chattarpur, Hazaribagh and Potka — followed by a road show in Jamshedpur West in support of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates.

“Congress and Rahul Gandhi talk about the Constitution but they are the ones who are insulting the Constitution. The Constitution book that Rahul Gandhi always carries with him is just a blank paper. Rahul Gandhi has insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” he alleged.

Quotas for Muslims

Mr. Shah also accused the Congress of seeking quotas for Muslims to boost the party’s votebank, although the Constitution does not allow reservations on the basis of religion

“Some Ulema group in Maharashtra gave a memorandum to the Congress party that Muslims should be given 10% reservation and the State president of the Congress said that he will help in this. The Congress wants to cut the reservation of backward classes, Dalits and tribals and give it to Muslims,” he alleged.

Mr. Shah asserted that as long as the BJP government is in power, it will not allow the reservation of Dalits and backward classes to be touched.

He accused the Congress and its allies in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led State government of failing to help the poor, alleging that Chief Minister Hemant Soren had not fulfilled a pre-poll promise to give and unemployment allowance for the youth.

‘Will evict inflitrators’

Addressing a poll rally at Bishrampur, BJP president J.P. Nadda promised that, if the BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, it will not allow tribal rights to be given to the children of fathers who were “infiltrators” with mothers from local Adivasi communities.

“The government of Congress, RJD, JMM has given shelter to Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand for the sake of votes. We have decided that as soon as the BJP government is formed in the state, every single infiltrator will be thrown out,” Mr. Nadda said. He also pledged that the BJP-led NDA will root out the Naxalism that he alleged has grown and flourished during the Soren regime.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special love for Jharkhand because he has launched every major scheme from the State: the Ayushman Bharat Yojana from Ranchi, Mudra Yojana from Dumka, and Janman Yojana from Khunti, the village of Lord Birsa Munda.

Mr. Nadda accused the INDIA bloc of not keeping its poll promises. “There is only one way the INDIA bloc works. In Telangana, they said they would provide free electricity, but the power went off. In Himachal, they said that unemployment allowance will be given to unemployed youth, they will provide jobs and corruption will be ended. But these days there is an investigation going on as to, ‘Who ate the samosa?’,” he said.

He also addressed another rally in Ramgarh, followed by an interaction with doctors in Ranchi.

