 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of showing a fake copy of the Constitution, seeking quota for Muslims

BJP chief J.P. Nadda vows that if BJP comes to power, it will not allow tribal rights for the children of infiltrator fathers and Adivasi mothers; slams INDIA bloc for not fulfilling its pre-poll promises

Published - November 09, 2024 08:24 pm IST - RANCHI

Amit Bhelari
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the joint ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ of Hazaribagh, Ramgarh and Mandu Assembly Constituencies ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Hazaribagh, on November 9, 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the joint ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ of Hazaribagh, Ramgarh and Mandu Assembly Constituencies ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Hazaribagh, on November 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (November 9, 2024) accused the Congress of seeking reservations for Muslims in violation of the Constitution, and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly displaying a “fake” copy of the Constitution.

Campaigning in Jharkhand ahead of the first phase of polling for the State Assembly this week, Mr. Shah addressed rallies in three Assembly constituencies — Chattarpur, Hazaribagh and Potka — followed by a road show in Jamshedpur West in support of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates.

“Congress and Rahul Gandhi talk about the Constitution but they are the ones who are insulting the Constitution. The Constitution book that Rahul Gandhi always carries with him is just a blank paper. Rahul Gandhi has insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” he alleged.

Quotas for Muslims

Mr. Shah also accused the Congress of seeking quotas for Muslims to boost the party’s votebank, although the Constitution does not allow reservations on the basis of religion

“Some Ulema group in Maharashtra gave a memorandum to the Congress party that Muslims should be given 10% reservation and the State president of the Congress said that he will help in this. The Congress wants to cut the reservation of backward classes, Dalits and tribals and give it to Muslims,” he alleged.

Mr. Shah asserted that as long as the BJP government is in power, it will not allow the reservation of Dalits and backward classes to be touched.

He accused the Congress and its allies in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led State government of failing to help the poor, alleging that Chief Minister Hemant Soren had not fulfilled a pre-poll promise to give and unemployment allowance for the youth.

‘Will evict inflitrators’

Addressing a poll rally at Bishrampur, BJP president J.P. Nadda promised that, if the BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, it will not allow tribal rights to be given to the children of fathers who were “infiltrators” with mothers from local Adivasi communities.

“The government of Congress, RJD, JMM has given shelter to Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand for the sake of votes. We have decided that as soon as the BJP government is formed in the state, every single infiltrator will be thrown out,” Mr. Nadda said. He also pledged that the BJP-led NDA will root out the Naxalism that he alleged has grown and flourished during the Soren regime.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special love for Jharkhand because he has launched every major scheme from the State: the Ayushman Bharat Yojana from Ranchi, Mudra Yojana from Dumka, and Janman Yojana from Khunti, the village of Lord Birsa Munda.

Mr. Nadda accused the INDIA bloc of not keeping its poll promises. “There is only one way the INDIA bloc works. In Telangana, they said they would provide free electricity, but the power went off. In Himachal, they said that unemployment allowance will be given to unemployed youth, they will provide jobs and corruption will be ended. But these days there is an investigation going on as to, ‘Who ate the samosa?’,” he said.

He also addressed another rally in Ramgarh, followed by an interaction with doctors in Ranchi.

Published - November 09, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand / Jharkhand Mukti Morcha / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / alliances and coalition

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.