Jharkhand Election Results 2024: RJD surprise element in polls, party candidates leading in 5 of 6 assembly seats

RJD candidates in five assembly seats were leading over sitting BJP legislators.

Updated - November 23, 2024 12:33 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Polling officials at a counting center during the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Jamshedpur, Saturday.

Polling officials at a counting center during the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Jamshedpur, Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has emerged as a surprise element in the Jharkhand assembly elections with its candidates leading in five of the six seats where the party is contesting, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website on Saturday.

Also Read | Jharkhand election results 2024 LIVE updates

In 2019, RJD had secured only the Chatra seat where its nominee Satyanand Bhokta won.

In Deoghar, RJD’s Suresh Paswan was leading by 19,581 votes over his nearest rival and BJP's sitting MLA Narayan Das after the third round of counting.

RJD’s Sanjay Prasad Yadav was ahead by 19,867 votes in Godda over BJP MLA Amit Kumar Mandal after the sixth round of counting.

In Koderma, RJD nominee Subhash Prasad Yadav, who was out on bail, was leading by a margin of 3,471 votes over BJP’s sitting legislator Neera Yadav.

Subhas Prasad Yadav, considered to be one of the close aides of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case.

Party’s Naresh Prasad Singh was leading by 5,159 votes after the fourth round of counting over BJP’s Bishrampur MLA Ramchandra Chandravanshi.

RJD's Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav was also leading from Hussainabad by 8,213 votes after the fourth round of counting over BJP MLA Kamlesh Kumar Singh.

Party’s candidate Rashmi Prakash, however, was trailing from Chatra by 3,776 votes.

Mr. Bhokta did not contest the elections this time, and his daughter-in-law Prakash was given a ticket.

Published - November 23, 2024 12:18 pm IST

