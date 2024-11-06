Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024: Key dates and candidates

The Election Commission Of India (ECI) on October 15, 2024 announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand. According to the polling schedule, Jharkhand will vote in two phases, with 43 constituencies going to the polls on November 13, and 38 constituencies on November 20. The votes for both Assembly elections will be counted on November 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The battle lines in Jharkhand are clearly drawn between the two coalitions — the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led INDIA bloc and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA.

Here are the key election candidates and dates for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Constituencies

Jharkhand has a total of 81 Assembly constituencies across 24 districts. Of these, 44 are general, 28 are reserved for scheduled tribes (ST), and nine for scheduled castes (SC). In the last assembly polls in 2019, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won 47 seats whereas the BJP slipped 25 seats from 37 it held in 2014.

Editorial | ​Tough task: On the battle lines in the Jharkhand Assembly election

Voters

Jharkhand has a total of 2.59 crore voters with 1.31 crore male, 1.28 crore female electors. There are over 11.05 lakh first time voters (18-19 years) and 1.14 lakh 85+ senior citizens and 3.64 lakh PwD (person with disabilities) voters registered in the state.

A total of 29,562 polling stations will be set up in 20,276 locations in assembly elections. While 24,520 of these will be in rural areas, 5,042 will be urban polling stations with an average of 872 voters per polling station.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time in State Assembly Elections in Jharkhand, Senior Citizens over 85+ years and PwDs with 40% benchmark disability will be provided an option to vote from the comfort of their homes by filling application form 12D.

Candidates

A total of 683 candidates are contesting in the first phase, whereas the fate of 528 candidates will be decided in the second phase.

The prominent candidates in the first phase include former Chief Minister Champai Soren who is contesting for the first time as a BJP candidate (Saraikela), Odisha governor and former CM Raghubar Das daughter-in-law Purnima Das Sahu (Jamshedpur East) and Saryu Roy is contesting as Janata Dal -(United) candidate (Jamshedpur West).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranchi seat which is state capital of Jharkhand is also voting in the first phase where the contest is between Rajya Sabha member Mahua Maji of JMM and six times MLA C P Singh of BJP.

The maximum prominent candidates are in second phase in which the fate of Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Barhait), his wife Kalapana Soren (Gandey), his brother Basant Soren (Dumka), BJP state president Babulal Marandi (Dhanwar), Amar Kumar Bauri (Chandankiyari), Shibu Soren daughter-in-law Sita Soren (Jamtara) and AJSU president Sudhesh Mahato (Silli) will be decided.

Key poll dates

Phase 1 (43 seats):

Date of issue of Gazette notification: October 18, 2024

Last date for making nominations: October 25, 2024

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 28, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: October 30, 2024

Poll day: November 13, 2024

Counting date: November 23, 2024

Phase 2 (38 seats):

Date of issue of Gazette notification: October 22, 2024

Last date for making nominations: October 29, 2024

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 30, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: November 01, 2024

Poll day: November 20, 2024

Counting date: November 23, 2024

Polling stations in Jharkhand

Total polling stations: 29,562

Number of locations: 20,281

Urban polling booths: 5,042

Rural polling booths: 24,520

Polling booths managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 48

Polling booths managed completely by women (Pink booths): 1,271

Polling booths managed by youth: 139.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.