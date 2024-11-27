 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CSDS-Lokniti Survey

At the tactical level, the emphatic victory of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance was a victory: of effective coalition management and of a campaign that focused on issues that struck a chord with voters

Published - November 27, 2024 01:12 am IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and MLA-elect Kalpana Soren meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and MLA-elect Kalpana Soren meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | Photo Credit: ANI

The mandate in Jharkhand has, yet again, caused a roadblock for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The key elements that decided the fate of the election can be summed up to the tenacity and the ability of State-level forces to face and respond to all-India intrusions and, second, the tough competition between regional identity-based politics centred around Adivasis vis-à-vis an attempt to draw in Adivasis toward a set of aggressive and all-India concerns that are centred on cultural identity.

At the tactical level, the emphatic victory of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance was a victory: of effective coalition management and of a campaign that focused on issues that struck a chord with voters. But beyond that, Jharkhand saw a clear competition between two alternative narratives. The JMM-led government was defending its track record in governance and its image of representing tribal interests. The BJP-led alliance sought to present a wider narrative to try and appeal to a wider cross-section and aggressively attack the incumbent government on non-performance and high levels of corruption. 

Methodology

The findings are from the Jharkhand Assembly Election Study 2024 that was conducted by the Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Delhi, between November 12-19, 2024. A total of 3,035 respondents were interviewed across 30 Assembly Constituencies and 150 polling stations of Jharkhand.

Using multi-stage random sampling, this procedure ensured that the selected sample was fully representative of the cross-section of voters. The constituencies where the survey was conducted were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method (adjusting the probability of choosing a particular constituency according to the size of its electorate). Thereafter, five polling stations were selected in each of the sampled constituencies using the systematic random sampling method. Finally, 40 respondents were selected at random using the systematic random sampling method from the electoral rolls of the sampled polling stations. Of these 40, we set a target of 20 interviews per polling station.

Once we identified our sample, trained field investigators conducted face-to-face interviews using a pre-designed mobile App. The questionnaire was translated into Hindi. Though the sample is relatively small, the total number of voters interviewed represent the social reality of the voters in Jharkhand, i.e., the sample is truly representative with regard to the social composition of the State. Weights were applied to make corrections for under-representation of any social groups. Weights were also applied based on the actual result.

The study was directed by Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar and Sandeep Shastri.

Published - November 27, 2024 01:12 am IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand

Collection - 11 stories

Premium
Jharkhand’s Assembly elections: Analysis and the methodology
Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar,Sandeep Shastri
‘The victory of the INDIA coalition was closely linked to the support enjoyed by the JMM in the tribal pockets and the corollary support from its alliance partners in non-tribal areas’
Premium
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Big picture, key elements
Sandeep Shastri, Suhas Palshikar,Sanjay Kumar
Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.
Premium
Jharkhand Assembly elections: The issue of governments, track records
Sandeep Shastri
Image for representation.
Premium
Jharkhand Assembly elections: The agriculture welfare schemes, farmer focus
Kirti Sharma,Krishangi Sinha
Beneficiaries attend an event to distribute assets under the scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana’ by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. File
Premium
Jharkhand Assembly elections | Welfare politics: how Central and State government schemes shaped voting patterns
Harishwar Dayal
Women show their voting slips as they wait at a polling station in Khijri, Ranchi. File
Premium
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Women’s welfare powered INDIA bloc’s performance
Jyoti Mishra
BJP workers watch live telecast of counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024, in Ranchi, on November 23, 2024.
Premium
Jharkhand Assembly elections | Uniform Civil Code, ‘Bangladeshi infiltration’, and other issues: how they resonated with voters
Suhas Palshikar
JMM supporters in Ranchi celebrate as INDIA bloc leads in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. File
Premium
Jharkhand Assembly elections | Culture, land and identity: How JMM secured Jharkhand’s tribal vote
Devesh Kumar
People waiting to cast their votes for the final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election in Ranchi on November 20, 2024.
Premium
Jharkhand Assembly elections: The class and locality divide in the Jharkhand verdict
Sanjay Kumar
Tribal women apply tilak to polling officials in Ranchi on November 12, as they leave for the booths for the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election.
Premium
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Demand for Sarna identity
Harishwar Dayal
Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a public meeting on November 18 for Jharkhand Assembly elections.
Premium
Jharkhand Assembly elections: NDA’s double-engine push falls short
Vibha Attri

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.