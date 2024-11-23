ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Assembly election results 2024: Key candidates leading and trailing

Updated - November 23, 2024 12:16 pm IST

Here is a look at key candidate performances in Jharkhand elections

The Hindu Bureau

Polling officials carrying EVMs arrive at a counting center amid the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi. (PTI) | Photo Credit: -

Early trends of results for Jharkhand’s elections to its 81-seat Assembly show a lead for JMM-led INDIA alliance (Congress, JMM, CPI(ML), RJD).

Jharkhand election results 2024 LIVE updates

As of 11:50 a.m., former Chief Minister Hemant Soren (JMM) is leading from Barhait constituency. This is the first election after his arrest earlier this year on charges of money laundering to the tune of around ₹600 crores. The Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in the case in June.

His brother Basant Soren is trailing from Dumka, while another former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi (BJP) is leading in Dhanwar. Exlplore how other candidates from different parties are performing using the graphic below.

