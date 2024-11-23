Early trends of results for Jharkhand’s elections to its 81-seat Assembly show a lead for JMM-led INDIA alliance (Congress, JMM, CPI(ML), RJD).

Jharkhand election results 2024 LIVE updates

As of 11:50 a.m., former Chief Minister Hemant Soren (JMM) is leading from Barhait constituency. This is the first election after his arrest earlier this year on charges of money laundering to the tune of around ₹600 crores. The Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in the case in June.

His brother Basant Soren is trailing from Dumka, while another former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi (BJP) is leading in Dhanwar. Exlplore how other candidates from different parties are performing using the graphic below.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.