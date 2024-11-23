 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Jharkhand Assembly election results 2024: Key candidates leading and trailing

Here is a look at key candidate performances in Jharkhand elections

Updated - November 23, 2024 12:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Polling officials carrying EVMs arrive at a counting center amid the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi. (PTI)

Polling officials carrying EVMs arrive at a counting center amid the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi. (PTI) | Photo Credit: -

Early trends of results for Jharkhand’s elections to its 81-seat Assembly show a lead for JMM-led INDIA alliance (Congress, JMM, CPI(ML), RJD).

Jharkhand election results 2024 LIVE updates

As of 11:50 a.m., former Chief Minister Hemant Soren (JMM) is leading from Barhait constituency. This is the first election after his arrest earlier this year on charges of money laundering to the tune of around ₹600 crores. The Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in the case in June.

His brother Basant Soren is trailing from Dumka, while another former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi (BJP) is leading in Dhanwar. Exlplore how other candidates from different parties are performing using the graphic below.

Published - November 23, 2024 12:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand / Jharkhand Mukti Morcha / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.