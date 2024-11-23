ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024 in charts: JMM-led alliance on path to victory

Updated - November 23, 2024 04:02 pm IST

The JMM-led alliance INDIA took the lead in 55 seats out of 81 in the Jharkhand Assembly election, while the BJP-led NDA is currently leading in 25 seats

The Hindu Bureau

Dhanbad: Polling officials at a counting center amid the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Dhanbad. | Photo Credit: PTI

As of 4:00 p.m., the JMM-led alliance seems set to win the elections in the State. Within INDIA, the JMM leads in 34 seats, Congress in 17, RJD in four and CPI(ML) in two. Within the NDA alliance, BJP leads in 22, while LJP and JD(U) in one each. Earlier, BJP ally AJSUP led in one seat, but that lead did not last.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Jharkhand election results 2024 LIVE updates

All allies in the JMM-led alliance have increased their seat share compared to last elections. On the other hand, BJP’s seat share has shrunk.

All allies in the JMM-led alliance have increased their seat share compared to last elections. On the other hand, BJP’s seat share has shrunk. This is in contrast to what most exit polls predicted - a win for BJP and its allies.

Jharkhand Assembly election results 2024: Key candidates leading and trailing

This story will be updated once full results are announced.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US