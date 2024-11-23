 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024 in charts: JMM-led alliance on path to victory

The JMM-led alliance INDIA took the lead in 55 seats out of 81 in the Jharkhand Assembly election, while the BJP-led NDA is currently leading in 25 seats

Updated - November 23, 2024 04:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dhanbad: Polling officials at a counting center amid the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Dhanbad.

Dhanbad: Polling officials at a counting center amid the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Dhanbad. | Photo Credit: PTI

As of 4:00 p.m., the JMM-led alliance seems set to win the elections in the State. Within INDIA, the JMM leads in 34 seats, Congress in 17, RJD in four and CPI(ML) in two. Within the NDA alliance, BJP leads in 22, while LJP and JD(U) in one each. Earlier, BJP ally AJSUP led in one seat, but that lead did not last.

Follow Jharkhand election results 2024 LIVE updates

All allies in the JMM-led alliance have increased their seat share compared to last elections. On the other hand, BJP’s seat share has shrunk.

All allies in the JMM-led alliance have increased their seat share compared to last elections. On the other hand, BJP’s seat share has shrunk. This is in contrast to what most exit polls predicted - a win for BJP and its allies.

Jharkhand Assembly election results 2024: Key candidates leading and trailing

This story will be updated once full results are announced.

Published - November 23, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Comments

