As of 4:00 p.m., the JMM-led alliance seems set to win the elections in the State. Within INDIA, the JMM leads in 34 seats, Congress in 17, RJD in four and CPI(ML) in two. Within the NDA alliance, BJP leads in 22, while LJP and JD(U) in one each. Earlier, BJP ally AJSUP led in one seat, but that lead did not last.

All allies in the JMM-led alliance have increased their seat share compared to last elections. On the other hand, BJP’s seat share has shrunk. This is in contrast to what most exit polls predicted - a win for BJP and its allies.

