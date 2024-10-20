ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Assembly Election: Kalpana Soren 'dares' BJP to support Sarna code, 27% quota for OBCs

Published - October 20, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Dhanbad

Addressing an election rally in Tundi in Dhanbad district, she said the people of Jharkhand will no longer fall for the "false promises" of the BJP

PTI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren with party MP Mahua Maji during a meeting with party workers, in Ranchi, Monday, October 14, 2024.

Claiming that the people of Jharkhand have realised the BJP has hurt their dignity, JMM MLA Kalpana Soren on Sunday (October 20, 2024) "dared" the state's opposition party to lend support to the demands of the Sarna religious code, and 27% reservation for OBCs.

"If the BJP has the guts, it should stand for tribal rights such as the Sarna religious code, and recruitment policy, and 27 per cent reservation for OBCs," said Ms. Soren.

"BJP's attempt to mislead will cost it heavily as the people of Jharkhand have woken up and realised that the party has snatched their rights and hurt their dignity," she added.

Asserting that her husband, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, was fighting tirelessly for the rights of tribals, OBCs and women, she also questioned the BJP about the state's coal royalty dues of ₹1.36 lakh crore from the Centre.

Ms. Soren asserted that if it returns to power, the JMM would "take" the money from the Centre.

She listed the social welfare schemes announced by the JMM-led government and said Hemant Soren was the first chief minister of the state who thought about women's empowerment.

Polling in the state will be held on November 13 and November 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23.

